Zerodha Kite Not Working Today? What's The Issue And Current Status

Apps

Several users have been complaining about Zerodha Kite not working as it was not allowing fresh logins for a few hours. Read for details and current status.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zerodha Kite not working

Zerodha is an Indian financial service company based in Bangalore, which offers a number of services including retail and institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, bonds and more. The company also has a dedicated mobile app called Kite which comes with an intuitive user interface and light back-end for investment and trading needs of customers.

Zerodha Kite not working

Zerodha Kite had faced an outage today as users were not able to access the platform over the last few hours. Users were reportedly facing some technical issues while trying to access certain services. A number of user complaints were based around login issues, with certain users complaining that they weren’t able to log back into the app after signing out. Here are some reports from Twitter users:

Zerodha Kite app – Current status

Zerodha had acknowledged the issue on its official Twitter handle saying they were experiencing a temporary issue with new logins on the platform and also assured users that they've been working to resolve the issue at the earliest. Zerodha soon followed up with a tweet confirming that the issue with fresh logins has been resolved.

Image credits: Zerodha Kite

First Published:
