Wells Fargo App Not Working? What's The Issue And Current Status

Wells Fargo is a US-based multinational financial services company that offers people a number of options to handle their financial needs, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, investments and loans. The company also has a dedicated mobile app for customers to enable quick access to accounts, view and conduct transactions, among a host of other features.

Wells Fargo app not working

In case you have been trying to get your head around why you are not able to log into the Wells Fargo mobile app, find solace in the fact that you not the only one facing the problem. The company had recently experienced an outage at certain locations which prevented users from accessing the services. Several users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise their concerns. Here’s how some of the users reported the issue:

@WellsFargo is your mobile app down? I've tried to log on for two days unsuccessfully since the latest update. — Maria (@maria_seth) April 12, 2020

Ayo...Wells Fargo app is down... I need to see if my money came in or not. Get on it @WellsFargo — Ab•$croll™ (@ApRaider) April 12, 2020

@WellsFargo app still down, is there an update on when this will be resolve? — Ninja Dude III (@mrpogiakotalaga) April 12, 2020

@WellsFargo are you guys going to tell us why the system is down or for how long we should expect this to be going on??? — Dustin (@Dustin39115446) April 12, 2020

Is Wells Fargo app down? Check current status

The issue reportedly began to surface on April 11 at 8:13 pm with the number of reports going over 300 by Sunday night. While the company is yet to release an official statement on the outage, the problem has seemingly resolved as the number of reports has significantly gone down.

Image credits: American Banker