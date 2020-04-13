The Debate
Wells Fargo App Not Working? What's The Issue And Current Status

Wells Fargo app not working? Wells Fargo mobile app had faced an outage recently as users were not able to access the platform for a few hours. Get details.

Wells Fargo app not working

Wells Fargo is a US-based multinational financial services company that offers people a number of options to handle their financial needs, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, investments and loans. The company also has a dedicated mobile app for customers to enable quick access to accounts, view and conduct transactions, among a host of other features.

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Wells Fargo app not working

In case you have been trying to get your head around why you are not able to log into the Wells Fargo mobile app, find solace in the fact that you not the only one facing the problem. The company had recently experienced an outage at certain locations which prevented users from accessing the services. Several users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise their concerns. Here’s how some of the users reported the issue:

Also Read | Why Is Snapchat Not Working Today? Check What's The Issue And The Current Status

Also Read | How To Add Stay Home Sticker On Instagram For A Chance To Be Featured In Stay Home Story?

Is Wells Fargo app down? Check current status

The issue reportedly began to surface on April 11 at 8:13 pm with the number of reports going over 300 by Sunday night. While the company is yet to release an official statement on the outage, the problem has seemingly resolved as the number of reports has significantly gone down.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

Image credits: American Banker

