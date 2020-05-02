Food Delivery Man Moved To Tears After A Customer Surprises Him With Cake On His Birthday

A customer in China decided to surprise a food delivery man on his birthday amid the Coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the customer decided to express gratitude to the food delivery man by placing an order for a cake with his name on it. As seen in the viral video, the delivery man was moved to tears as he ate the cake.

READ | Ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela warns PM Modi of economic crisis post COVID-19; lists his issues

The video shared by CGTN on YouTube shows how the delivery man was taken by surprise when he was told that the birthday cake was for him. When the delivery man picked up a cake from the bakery on April 15, the day of his birthday, he found a note attached to it that said, "The cake is a gift for the delivery person. Life is not easy, please take good care of yourself!"

The delivery person could not plan his birthday due to increased workload amid the pandemic. Taken aback by the kindness of the customer, the food delivery person got emotional and was moved to tears. He was later filmed crying as he sat down on the stairs to eat his cake.

READ | PM Modi welcomes CDS General Bipin Rawat's grand May 3 plan to thank COVID warriors

Watch the video here:

People React to the heartwarming gesture

The footage, that went viral on social media, has touched many hearts of many with the netizens showering praises on the customer's thoughtfulness. "This is so heartwarming. It's not just the medics who deserve respect, these people deserve it as well," wrote one person in the comments section on YouTube, while another said, "A moving moment. Thank you for letting us share in it. We salute the delivery man for his dedication and contribution. We also salute the kindness of the man who remembered and bought the cake. Both cared. As long as China has people like these, it will succeed. (sic)"

READ | PM Modi chairs key meetings with education, aviation & power sector ahead of lockdown 3.0

READ | Ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela warns PM Modi of economic crisis post COVID-19; lists his issues