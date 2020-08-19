Zoom Opens A Data Centre In Singapore To Monitor The South-East Asian Region

Zoom has opened a data centre in Singapore and this marks the first South-East Asian facility to set up by the company. During the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown, many offices and educational institutes have resorted to using video conferences for remote learning/working. Zoom emerged as one of the most prominent video calling apps out of the bunch.

As of now, many entertainers also can be seen hosting live comedy shows using Zoom video conferences as public gathering during the time of COVID-19. Though the company has been experiencing a surge in people using their service, they have also been under the fire over security concerns.

Zoom's new data centre in Singapore

Back in April 2020, Singapore had banned the use of Zoom for home-based education after hackers got into the school sessions and posted obscene images. The authorities in Singapore repealed the ban on the video conferencing app. Now, over 400 schools in Singapore are using Zoom.

As per reports, Zoom has worked with Singapore's Economic Development Board to set up a new data centre. Now, Zoom has a total of 18 data centres globally. The company plans on hiring more people from Singapore, as revealed by Zoom's head of International operations Abe Smith in an open statement. One of the Zoom's spokesperson has revealed to Channel News Asia that the company is impressed with the talent and skills available in Singapore.

The spokesperson revealed furthermore the company is currently hiring people from Singapore for enterprise, financial services, public sector, sales, major accounts, customer success, tax, legal, professional services and human resources, as revealed by the spokesperson.

Zoom is reportedly keen on ensuring that the diverse team from Singapore can navigate the operations smoothly for the South-East Asian region. Currently, Zoom has data centres in The United States of America, India, Europe, Canada, China, Latin America, Australia and Hong Kong/Japan.

Image courtesy - Visuals on Unsplash

Zoon was recently under fire when it was revealed by the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab that the platform's encryption keys were coming from servers in China. This put the company under fire but Zoom has stated that it is open for conversations with officials around the world about its global business practices and policies. It is expected that the company may have to address government authorities in some countries including the USA.

(Photo: AP)