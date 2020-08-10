Scottish Politician Apologises After His Cat Interrupts Zoom Meeting With Its Tail | Watch

Scottish Politician John Nicolson’s cat Rojo recently photobombed one of his virtual meetings and netizens can’t get enough of the adorable cat. Nicolson was speaking about the advantages of putting subtitles on children’s television during a committee discussion when his cat suddenly interrupted him by jumping in front of the camera, waving its tail.

“I apologize for my cat’s tail,” the politician told his colleagues as the cat casually made an appearance during the meeting. The other members in the virtual meeting started laughing. “Rojo, put your tail down, please,” Nicolson could be seen telling his cat, much to the amusement of the other members. He eventually pushed his four-legged friend out of the camera view. Check out the video here:

An MP's cat Rojo made a hilarious appearance at his Zoom meeting today when he blocked the camera with his bushy tail. J. Nicolson, MP for Ochil had been taking part in the Digital, Culture, Media&Sport Committee when Rojo sauntered past the screen with his striped tail on show. pic.twitter.com/8R6RyrPo86 — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) July 14, 2020

Read: US Boy, Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack & Got 90 Stitches, Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Read: Good News: From Homeless Man Being Reunited With Dog To Cat Helping Owner; Read Here

Netizens react to the cat's photobombing moment

The video has since went viral, with over two lakh views and more than 3,500 likes. Many users took to the comments section to share their thoughts over the adorable cat’s photobombing moment.

Soo Funny — Nien Chung (@Nien_Studio) July 22, 2020

this is priceless. — Luke Skipper (@LJ_Skipper) July 14, 2020

We need more Rocco's in this world!😂😂🐱 — Jussiewussie721 (@jussiewussie721) July 14, 2020

Cats will be...cats.



They know. — Roger Thornhill (@rogthornhill) July 14, 2020

Love it the joys of working from home. Got to love Rocco 🐱🐱🐱 — Ruth Campbell♈️ #56 (@unicorncampbell) July 14, 2020

Brilliant. Rocco thought you were talking to him, cats are adorably self centred. — Mynx (@marciafellows42) July 16, 2020

After Rojo’s newfound fame following his cameo, Nicolson posted pictures of his cat and tweeted: “For all Rojo’s new fans (thousands across the world it seems) – you’ve seen the tail. Here’s the face.”

For all Rojo’s new fans (thousands across the world it seems) - you’ve seen the tail. Here’s the face. pic.twitter.com/yKfEKbvJRL — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

A number of people have written, trying to set Rojo up on a blind date. Several have suggested he should hook up with Choupette. As his agent can I just make it clear he’ll never marry for money. pic.twitter.com/PXhPkZhWHa — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

(Image credit: John Nicolson/ Twitter)

Read: Video Of Man Driving With Sack Of Onions On His Car Roof Leaves Netizens In Splits

Read: Good News: Man Buys Birds To Set Them Free, Netizens Applaud The Gesture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.