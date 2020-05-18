Zoom Outage Resolved After 18 Hours: Zoom Apologises For Any Inconvenience

Zoom app that found its fame during the Coronavirus pandemic has been reported for being down. The users of this social media application have started reporting issues on social media websites. The issues included problems with audio, video, allowing people to enter into meetings or logging in their accounts.

Zoom having outage problems causes inconvenience to the users

According to Downdetector, Zoom is having major outage problems from May 17 since 9 AM, mainly in the UK. The problem came to light after churches attempted to hold their Sunday services on the Zoom app. However, people from several other regions did not find the same issues occurring for them, and so it seems that the problems are only limited to specific regions.

But, Zoom has acknowledged the problem and has been working on it. Recently, the social platform announced that the problem has been resolved and people can use the platform again. The organisation has apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the outage and asked its users who were facing issues to host, join, and participate in Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars to restart their sessions.

Zoom users impacted by this issue should now be able to host, join & participate in Zoom Meetings & Zoom Video Webinars if they restart their sessions. We continue to assess & monitor. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused. — Zoom (@zoom_us) May 17, 2020

If you are still facing the problems, try fixing it at home using the hack below.

Fully close the Zoom app: Start by fully exiting Zoom (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening the Zoom app again.

Start by fully exiting Zoom (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening the Zoom app again. Perform a power cycle: Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up.

Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up. Check your connection: Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations.

Improve your connection: If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection.

If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection. Test other apps or programs on your device: If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection.

If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection. Check for app and system updates: To check for Zoom app updates, visit your device’s app store.

To check for Zoom app updates, visit your device’s app store. Uninstall/reinstall Zoom app: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Zoom app to help alleviate any streaming issues.

