Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale From July 26, New Products And Bank Offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale is held every year and offers a plethora of deals and discounts on various products. While the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is scheduled to go live on July 22, 2021, Amazon India has already revealed a lot of new product launches and deals that will be available during Amazon Prime Day sale. The new products include smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, Amazon devices and more. Additionally, exclusive band deals and discounts will also be applicable during the Prime Day sale. Keep reading to know more about what Amazon Prime India has to offer.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 - Exclusive Product Launches

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: The upcoming smartphone from OnePlus is now official and will be launching along with other product launches on Amazon Prime Day 2021. OnePlus says that this device will be "everything you could ask for" and is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. Interested users can also take part in Amazon Quiz for OnePlus Nord 2 5G and be eligible for a prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Find answers to the questions here.

Boat Wireless Earphones: The Indian electronics brand has a couple of launches lined up for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. Airdopes 501 ANC, a truly wireless earphone with a low-latency gaming mode and hybrid active noise cancellation Airdopes 391 with a fast charge and Insta wake and pair feature Three Bluetooth neckband earphones in the Rockerz series named 245v2, 375 and 240v2

Noise smart devices: Yet another Indian consumer electronic brand called Noise is launching quite a few new products during Amazon Prime Day sale 2021. Boat will launch two truly wireless earphones. Air Buds+ with 20 hours of playtime and dedicated individual mics Buds VX201 with dual equalizer and full touch controls Additionally, Noise will also launch the ColorFit Pulse smartwatch, which will come with a 1.4" touch display and SpO2 monitor

Asus: Asus products are known for their versatile features and seasonal price. Users will see four new laptops by Asus during the Prime Day Sale in India. Asus Zenbook 14 will come with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB/5125GB RAM and SSD Asus ZenBook Flip 13 will come with 11th generation Intel Evo Core i5 and a touchscreen display Asus VivoBook Flip 14 will come with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and a touch screen display Asus VivoBook 14 will come with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and a 5GB/256GB RAM and SSD

Lenovo: Lenovo is set to launch a new product with an AMD processor inside. The device will be called Lenovo IdeaPad Slim5 and will come with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U along with 8GB/521GB of RAM and SSD storage.

HP: HP is launching a new all in one 27" FHD Desktop which will ship with a 4th generation Ryzen 5 4500U processor and 8GB/521GB of RAM and storage

IFB: IFB is launching three new washing machines, with 7kg fully automatic, 7kg front load and 6.5kg front load models.

LG: LG is launching a new 4k smart OLED TV with self-lit pixels technology. OLED screens are much more advanced than LCD and TFT panels and offer a better viewing experience than the traditional panels used to manufacture television sets. Additionally, smart television sets can stream content via popular streaming platforms as well such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. LG might also launch a couple of other appliances as well.

Other than the listed products, a total of 300 new products will be launched during the Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. Amazon Prime India also features a myriad of deals and discounts on products across all categories. A 10% instant discount on HDFC bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions is highlighted across the website. Besides, customers can also avail a no-cost EMI and exciting exchange offers while punching their favourite electronic devices. While shopping on Amazon India before the Prime Day Sale, customers can also earn cashback which can be used on Amazon Prime Day.

IMAGE: AMAZON INDIA WEBSITE