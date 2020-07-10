Trisha Krishnan Back On Social Media After Month-long Digital Detox; Shares Selfie

Trisha Krishnan, who recently made her web debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn had been on a digital detox since June. However, on Thursday, Trisha Krishnan returned to social media. She posted a selfie on her account, and wrote: "Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! #mood And yours?" (sic)

Check out Trisha Krishnan's post:

Also Read | Kerala Elephant Death: Trisha, Amala Paul And Manju Warrier Express Grief

A few weeks ago, Trisha Krishnan took to her social media to reveal that she would be going on a digital detox for a few weeks. She said that she is doing because her "mind needs oblivion at the moment." (sic) Trisha Krishnan further revealed that she is taking a digital detox for no particular reason. She also asked everyone to stay indoors and safe.

Fans welcomed Trisha Krishnan to social media with warm wishes. Fans expressed their excitement by addressing her with adjectives like 'Queen', others. Here's how fans reacted to Trisha Krishnan's social media return:

Also Read | From Anushka Shetty To Trisha Krishnan; Check Out Prabhas' Best On-screen Pairs

Also Read | Prabhas-Trisha Or Prabhas-Tamannah: Which Pair Had Better Chemistry On-screen?

Trisha Krishnan last graced the silver screen with Karthik Subbaraj's Petta. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, narrates the tale of a hostel warden, who plans to avenge the death of his family. The Trisha Krishnan starrer released in 2019 was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan On Digital Detox From Social Media, Says 'Need A Break At The Moment'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. The Trisha Krishnan starrer's shooting is stalled due to the pandemic. Reports have it that the team will resume the shoot from September 2020.

Besides the upcomer, she also has Jeetu Joseph's Ram with Mohanlal. The movie marks Trisha Krishnan's return to Mollywood after two years. The forthcoming movie also features Indrajith Sukumaran and Durga Krishnan in pivotal roles. The Trisha Krishnan starrer will hit the marquee soon. Thereafter, Trisha has M. Saravanan's Raangi in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.