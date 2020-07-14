Amazon Upcoming Sale 2020: Dates, Offers And Other Details About Upcoming Sales

Amazon India offers some of the most amazing offers and discounts on products during their sales. Which is why a lot of people wait for Amazon sales as it is seen that the e-commerce website slashes down prices really low even on premium products. Here is a list of speculated dates on which Amazon India is likely to go on sale in the coming months.

Read Also | Motorola One Fusion Plus Sale On Flipkart; Date, Features And Other Details

Read Also | 'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Reveals Why The Film Did Not Release For 2 Years

Amazon upcoming sale dates

Amazon Independence Day Sale: According to a media portal, the sale is expected to be from 9th to 15th August 2020. Users can enjoy up to 40% discount and bank cashback offer only at Amazon’s Independence Day Sale.

Amazon Diwali Sale: Reportedly, the Diwali sale will commence on 27th October 2020. On this day, there will be various discounts and deals on all products.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: the Black Friday Sale is one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Reportedly, it will commence on Amazon on the 23rd and will continue till the 26th November 2020.

Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Amazon will have the Wardrobe Refresh Sale from 15th till the 19th December 2020. In this sale, reportedly, 10% Discount on SBI Card + 15% Cashback on Amazon Pay will be available

Fab Phone Fest: Reportedly, Amazon India will keep the sale from December 19 to December 22, 2020. Reportedly, offers in this sale will include offers upto 40% off on smartphones. Moreover, a flat discount of Rs 750 Off on ICICI and Axis cards will also be given.

Big Accessories Heist: The Amazon Sale offers will be heavy on accessories during this sale. The sale is reportedly to start from December 24 to December 26th where up to 70% will be off on products from Amazon Fashion.

Accessories Fest: Another sale is likely to happen on Amazon India from December 24 to December 26th 2020. The sale will have great discounts and offers on accessories again.

End Of Season Sale: The end of season sale usually have one of the most exciting offers on products. The sale is likely to happen between December 24th till December 28th this year. Offers include up to 70% off on whole fashion category and more.

Read Also | 'Breathe 2' Cast's Net Worth Shows The Actors Know Their Game Well; Details Inside

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned dates are based on reports from various media portals and observations of the past years. The dates are subject to change.

Read Also | Ankita Lokhande Calls Sushant Singh 'Child Of God'; Emotional Fans Say 'forever With Us'

Image credits: Shutterstock