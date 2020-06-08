Amazon Sale India June 8: Three Mobile Phones With Great Discounts To Get Your Hands On

Amazon India is offering some of the best deals and most attractive offers on mobile phones on June 8th and the coming days. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume the sale of non-essential products, Amazon India has been trying to offer to its customers the best of deals on various products. Read on to know details about the which deal to get your hands on today.

Amazon India sale on mobile phones

Redmi Note 8

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 15,999 to Rs 14,499. The phone has a 6 GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. Moreover, the phone has 6.3-inch display and a 4000 mAh battery which provides 32 hours of talk time and standby time of 540 hours with an 18W fast charger. The phone is available in three colours- cosmic purple, moonlight white and space black.

Read Also | COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart, Amazon India's Pantry Suspend Operations Temporarily

Poco F1 by Xiaomi

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

Amazon India has offered a discount of 39% on the product. The price of this phone has gone down from Rs 30,999 to Rs 18,999 and is also available on EMI which starts at Rs 894. The phone has an 8GB RAM and a storage of 256 GB. With a 12MP +5MP AI dual rear camera, the phone has a 20MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery with quick charge 3.0. The phone has a 6.18-inch display and hybrid sim slot.

Read Also | 'Singham' Actor Kajal Aggarwal's Top Films That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video

OPPO F11

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 23,990 to Rs 14,990. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 48+5MP dual camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.5 inch full HD display with 4020 mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the phone has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Read Also | Amazon Sale 2020: Attractive Offers On Mobile Phones & Electronics Offered By Amazon India

Read Also | Keerthy Suresh Releases Her First Look From The Amazon Prime Video Original 'Penguin'

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot