Amazon Sale 2020: Attractive Offers On Mobile Phones & Electronics Offered By Amazon India

While the sale of all non-essential commodities was banned during the past few months due to lockdown, online e-commerce operations have been allowed to resume in lockdown 4. Amazon India has come up with attractive offers and deals on mobile phones of various brands.

From iPhone, One Plus to Vivo, Amazon has slashed down the prices of numerous products. While there are speculations that Amazon would be putting up a big sale soon, it still has been offering many offers on premium mobile brands.

Amazon India sale on mobile phones

One Plus 7T Pro

Amazon India has offered a great deal on One Plus 7T Pro and had has slashed down its price from Rs 53,999 to Rs 47,999. The phone has 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage and 4085 mAH Battery. The phone has a 48+8+16 MP triple rear camera and a 16MP front camera with 4K video capture. The phone has a 6.6-inch screen.

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

OnePlus 7 Pro

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 52,99 to Rs 42,999. The phone has a 6.67 inch fluid AMOLED screen with a 256 GB storage an 8 GB RAM. The phone has a 4000 mAH battery and a 48+8+16 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera.

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

Apple iPhone Xs Max (64GB) - Gold

Amazon India has slashed the price of Apple iPhone Xs Max (64GB) – Gold from Rs 99,900 to Rs 69,900. The phone has a 6.5 inch super retina display and is dust and water-resistant. Moreover, the phone has a 12MP dual camera with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera.

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

With 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, Amazon India has slashed down the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from Rs 1,03,000 to Rs 97,999. The phone has a 108 MP rear camera and a 40MP front camera. With a 6.9 inch screen display, the phone has a 5000 mAH non-removable battery.

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

LG G8X

Another phone that has been put on sale by Amazon India is LG G8X. The price of the phone has been slashed down from Rs 70,000 to Rs 54,990. With a 6.4 inch display, the phone has a 4,000 mAH battery. The phone has a 32MP front camera and a 6 GB RAM and storage of 128 GB.

Image Credits: Amazon India Screenshot

Read Also | Realme Watch Launched With 1.4" Colour Touchscreen, Fitness Tracker & 9-day Battery Life

Read Also | Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes On Sale Today On Amazon And Mi Website

Read Also | Mi Band 5 Might Soon Launch In India With New Features And Price; See Details

Read Also | Amazon Announces Stringent Policies For Sale Of Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Price Gouging

Image Credits: Unsplash