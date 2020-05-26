Realme Watch Launched With 1.4" Colour Touchscreen, Fitness Tracker & 9-day Battery Life

Realme recently launched its first smart TV and its fist smartwatch in India. The Realme products are being called as the Realme TV and Realme Watch. The Realme watch is priced at 3999 INR and is available in India from June 5.

Interested buyers can opt for the online modes by using Realme's official website as well as via the online shopping portal, Flipkart. Read on to know about the speciality of this new smartwatch launched by Realme in India.

ALSO READ| Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Launched - Here Are All The Details

Realme Watch features

The smartwatch has a 1.4" colour touchscreen of 320x320 pixel resolution, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen has a pixel density of 323 PPI and 380 nits brightness with 10 levels of adjustment.

It comes with 12 watch faces.

Its default watch face shows time, date, day, weather, step count, heart rate and burned calories.

You can opt for your favourite watch face from the Realme Link app just like any other smartwatches. However, Realme hints of adding 100 new watch face in future.

It features Camera Control and Music Control.Camera control allows you to use the smartwatch as a camera shutter button, while music control allows you to play/pause music, change tracks and adjust the volume using the smartwatch.

There is a future OTA in the plan according to Realme, which would enable the users to link multiple AIoT devices with the Realme Watch without even opening the smartphone.

Realme watch will also feature Smart Notifications, IP68 dust and water resistance, sedentary reminder, drink reminder, sleep monitor, and meditation relaxing.

The 160 mAh battery is supposed to work for 9 days by charging it once if the 24x7 heart rate monitoring is off. While it suggests 7 days of smartwatch use with the 24x7 heart rate monitoring switched on.

Image courtesy: Realme website

Realme watch for fitness enthusiasts

24x7 heart rate monitoring

A Goodix powered PPG sensor to measure heart rate

SpO2 monitor which measures the blood oxygen level.

The smartwatch also comes with 14 Sports Modes to check your Aerobic Capacity while playing different games like Badminton, Treadmill, Elliptical and Table Tennis.

ALSO READ| Realme Narzo 10A Launched: Price, Specifications, And More Details Here

Realme watch strap

Two strap designs - Classic Strap and Fashion Strap.

Classic strap - single Black colour

Fashion strap - Red, Blue and Green shades. The colourful straps would be sold separately at INR 499.

ALSO READ| Realme Launch Event Livestream: Watch Realme TV, Realme Watch & Realme Buds Air Neo Live

ALSO READ| Realme TV Price, Specifications, Launch Event Date, Time Details And More

Promo Image courtesy: Lloyd Dirks on Unsplash (Representational image)