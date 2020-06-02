Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes On Sale Today On Amazon And Mi Website

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is set to go on flash sale in India today. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were launched back in March where the former had gone on sale a little earlier than its Max variant and due to the ongoing lockdown in the country, the Note 9 Pro Max had to wait for a few months.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max finally will be available to consumers starting today. The sale will go live at 12 PM IST via Amazon and the company’s official website. However, there won't be any additional offers like the earlier sales where the phone was offerred with cashback.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price

Aesthetically, both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max seem almost identical; however, the price of the Max version is on the higher side if compared to the Pro. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different variants starting from the entry-level and going up to mid-range and higher-end variant. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes only with 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM variants.

The entry-level variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It has been priced at ₹16,499.

The mid-range variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has been priced at ₹17,999.

The high-end variant features an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has been priced at 19,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options which include Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black and Glacier White. The phone also has an offer for Airtel prepaid subscribers which includes double data benefits on ₹298 and ₹398 unlimited packs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on MIUI 11 and packs a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display supporting Full HD+ resolution (1,080x2,400 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi has settled for an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone supports up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage which can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512 GB).

For the camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup that comes with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. As for the front camera, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also features an improved 33W fast charging support over 18W fast charging on the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Image credits: Mi