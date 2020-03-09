Amazon Sale 2020: Best Offers On Mobile Phones This Holi Season

The Amazon Holi Store 2020, which began on February 28, is only valid until March 10 this week. The Amazon sale 2020 comes with a lot of exciting offers across categories. including selfie-ready smartphones as part of their party essentials. The e-commerce wesbite is offering ‘Up to 40% off’ on a number of selfie-ready devices amongst other compelling offers. Here is a look at some of the best Amazon sale 2020 offers on smartphones listed under the Holi Store:

Amazon sale 2020 on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at ₹64,900. A flat ₹6000 instant discount is available with HDFC credit, debit and credit/debit EMI transactions. Moreover, buyers can also avail up to ₹7,700 off on exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is priced at ₹93,900 with 6% off. Just like the iPhone 11, an instant discount of ₹6000 is also available on this handset with HDFC credit, debit and credit/debit EMI transactions. Up to ₹7,700 off can be availed on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for ₹11,999 with 27% off. It is EMI starting at ₹565 with No Cost EMI on select bank cards. It also has an exchange offer up to ₹7,700.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at 39,999 with 18% off. Buyers can get up to ₹10,700.00 off on Exchange offers.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is available for ₹18,500.00 with 23% off. The EMI starts at ₹871 with No Cost EMI available on select cards. In addition, a 5% Instant discount is available with HSBC Cashback cards.

Redmi Note 8

The Realme Note 8 is sold for ₹12,999 with 19% off. The EMI starts at ₹612 with No Cost EMIs on certain bank cards. Amazon is also providing up to ₹8,700.00 off on exchange offers.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro can be purchased for 12,600 with 16% off. It has EMI options starting at just ₹593 with No Cost EMI on select cards. One can also avail up to ₹7,700 off on exchange offer.

Realme X

The Realme X is priced at ₹ 15,650 with 18% off. EMI options start at ₹737 with No Cost EMI on select cards. Up to ₹ 7,700.00 off on exchange is also available on this handset.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is priced at ₹11,999 with 20% off. Up to ₹8,700 off is available on exchange and Amazon is offering an additional 1,000 off. A 6 Month No Cost EMI is also available on this device.

*All these offers are eligible for 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card, and an instant 10% discount with HDFC Bank PayZapp Card on purchase of Rs.1,000 or more.

Image credits: Amazon