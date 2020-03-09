The Debate
Amazon Sale 2020: Best Offers On Mobile Phones This Holi Season

E-commerce

The Amazon Holi offers 2020 are available on a number of phones and waiting to bring big savings and an amazing shopping experience to Amazon customers.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon sale 2020 Holi offers

The Amazon Holi Store 2020, which began on February 28, is only valid until March 10 this week. The Amazon sale 2020 comes with a lot of exciting offers across categories. including selfie-ready smartphones as part of their party essentials. The e-commerce wesbite is offering ‘Up to 40% off’ on a number of selfie-ready devices amongst other compelling offers. Here is a look at some of the best Amazon sale 2020 offers on smartphones listed under the Holi Store:

Amazon sale 2020 on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at ₹64,900. A flat ₹6000 instant discount is available with HDFC credit, debit and credit/debit EMI transactions. Moreover, buyers can also avail up to ₹7,700 off on exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is priced at ₹93,900 with 6% off. Just like the iPhone 11, an instant discount of ₹6000 is also available on this handset with HDFC credit, debit and credit/debit EMI transactions. Up to ₹7,700 off can be availed on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for ₹11,999 with 27% off. It is EMI starting at ₹565 with No Cost EMI on select bank cards. It also has an exchange offer up to ₹7,700.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at 39,999 with 18% off. Buyers can get up to ₹10,700.00 off on Exchange offers.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is available for ₹18,500.00 with 23% off. The EMI starts at ₹871 with No Cost EMI available on select cards. In addition, a 5% Instant discount is available with HSBC Cashback cards.

Redmi Note 8

The Realme Note 8 is sold for ₹12,999 with 19% off. The EMI starts at ₹612 with No Cost EMIs on certain bank cards. Amazon is also providing up to ₹8,700.00 off on exchange offers.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro can be purchased for 12,600 with 16% off. It has EMI options starting at just ₹593 with No Cost EMI on select cards. One can also avail up to ₹7,700 off on exchange offer.

Realme X

The Realme X is priced at ₹ 15,650 with 18% off. EMI options start at ₹737 with No Cost EMI on select cards. Up to ₹ 7,700.00 off on exchange is also available on this handset.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is priced at ₹11,999 with 20% off. Up to ₹8,700 off is available on exchange and Amazon is offering an additional 1,000 off. A 6 Month No Cost EMI is also available on this device.

*All these offers are eligible for 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card, and an instant 10% discount with HDFC Bank PayZapp Card on purchase of Rs.1,000 or more.

Image credits: Amazon

