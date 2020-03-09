PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass Rewards Now Come With An Improved Interface

The latest PUBG Mobile update has come with a host of new functionalities and features. There is a lot more that is still being planned for PUBG’s second-anniversary celebrations. All of it happens this week as the developers are set to release the official PUBG Mobile Season 12 and the Royale Pass. Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play is the official title and it has already arrived on Android and iOS operating systems, while a few more changes will be coming later during the week.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass is live now

The all-new PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass has just gone live, available on March 9 starting 7:30 AM IST in the morning.

For those new to the game, the Royale Pass is PUBG Mobile's version of a battle pass and a gateway for players to earn rewards throughout the game. It is a type of progression system which allows players to earn cosmetic items by simply playing the game. Players can also purchase a premium version – the Elite pass, to unlock further rewards.

The Royale Pass Points can be earned during Season 12 and it also comes with plenty of free unlocks for users. Following the release, the game will offer a number of new Season 12 rewards to unlock in the coming weeks.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards

Speaking of what has been planned for the PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass, Tencent has announced that players will get to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of PUBG MOBILE with the Royale Pass reward upgrades with an option of choosing one ultimate set out of two. It also added that the anniversary theme items will also return to the shop, which players should not miss out.

The Royale Pass will also come with an improved ‘Purchase and Upgrade’ interface display with added support for Exclusive Vouchers which can be accessed through events. In addition, users who haven’t purchased a Royale Pass during the past 3 seasons and those who have been registered since season 10 but haven’t purchased a Royale Pass before will be entitled to bonus benefits when they make a purchase this season.

Image credits: Shutterstock