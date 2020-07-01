Amazon Sale July 1: Amazing Offers And Discounts On Electronic Gadgets

Quick links:
Amazon sale has one of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Amazon, at the moment, is offering heavy discounts on electronics. Here is a list of several electronics that one can get on great discounts and offers. Check out the list below.
Amazon India is offering the product at a great price. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable up to 400 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 16,999 from Rs 18,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. With a 5.86-inch screen display, the phone has a 3060 mAH non-removable battery.
Amazon India has slashed the price of this TV set from Rs 44,990 to Rs 37,990. The television set has a screen of 43 inches and the TV has a picture resolution of Full HD 1920x1080 and a refresh rate is 50 Hz. The sound output is 20W with a built-in woofer for deep bass. EMI options are also available for this TV.
Amazon India is offering a huge discount on this phone. With 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, Amazon India has slashed down the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from Rs 1,03,000 to Rs 97,999. Other features of the phone include a 108 MP rear camera and a 40MP front camera. With a 6.9-inch screen display, the phone has a 5000 mAH non-removable battery. EMI options are available on this product as well.
