IPhone 12 To Have No Charger & No EarPods? Details About Release Date & Price

Apple's recent launch of iPhone SE 2 has been doing great in the market with its efficiency and alluring features. However, the recent news reveals that none of the upcoming iPhones will be having chargers inside the packaging. The reports also reveal that by the end of the year 2020, Apple will stop giving chargers with iPhone SE 2 as well.

iPhone 12 will not have a charger

Many users may find it shocking to know that Apple is reportedly going to stop giving chargers along with the packaging. A well-connected analyst, Ming-chi Kuo revealed this news very recently. He also said the package will no longer have EarPods in the box. This move is to assure that the upcoming iPhones in the 5G range especially iPhone 12 will not cost more than one's comfort. The smaller packaging would be more eco-friendly and it will also help in reducing shipping costs since more phones could fit into a single shipment.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Leaks: Know About The Upcoming IPhone 12, IPhone 12 Pro & IPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 release date (Expected)

Many fans of the iPhone have been waiting eagerly for the launch of the 5G smartphone iPhone 12. However, Apple iPhone 12 is rumoured to be launched in the country on July 24, 2020. This news is unofficial.

Also Read | iOS 14 features: What's new with emojis and Memojis in iOS 14 that you must know

iPhone 12 leaks and other details

According to the reports, iPhone 12 will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. All the other features such as ProMotion system, 5G cellular, 3x optical zoom and more are similar to the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will also be featuring the ‘Night Mode’ support feature. The new iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch screen LCD display. It may come equipped with Apple A13 Bionic chipset and may run on iOS 14 operating system. The rear camera sensors are expected to include a 12 MP main camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the handset is likely to offer a 12 MP front camera.

Also Read | What Is 'Picture In Picture' In The IOS 14? Compatible Devices And How To Use The Update

iPhone 12 price in India

Apple iPhone 12 smartphone price in India is likely to be Rs 74,900. As per several reports, iPhone 12 will be available in three colours. The 5G iOS smartphone is reported to come in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colours.

Also Read | What happened to Find my iPhone app and how you can still use it