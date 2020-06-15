Amazon Sale June 15: Best Offers On Samsung, Huawei, Honor To Get Your Hands On

The Amazon 2020 sale has seen heavy discounts and attractive offers on their mobile phones from Samsung, Huawei, Mi, and Motorola, among other leading brands. Ever since the operations of the e-commerce companies have resumed, Amazon sale has slashed down the prices of its commodities. Here are some of the best Amazon offers from the Amazon mobile sale to check out and get your hands on before they get sold out.

Honor 9X

The Amazon June sale in India has offered an attractive discount on the product. The price of this phone has gone down from Rs 19,999 to Rs 16,999 and is also available on EMI which starts at Rs 800. Moreover, Amazon India is offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on SBI cards.

The phone has a 6GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB. It has a 48MP +8MP + 2MP rear camera. Besides that, the phone has a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone has a 6.59-inch display and Dual SIM with dual standby.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Phones are very popular. Amazon India has, therefore, slashed down the cost of the phone from Rs 23,999 to Rs 21,999. The phone is also available on EMI, which starts at Rs 1036.

The phone has a 6GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB. It has a 48MP +8MP +5MP rear camera. Besides that, the phone has a 20 MP front camera. The phone has a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone has a 6.4-inch display and Dual SIM with dual standby.

Huawei Y9s

Huawei phones are one of the top-selling phones among users. Amazon India has slashed down the cost of the phone from Rs 27,999 to Rs 19,999. The phone is also available on EMI which starts at Rs 941. Amazon India is offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on SBI card.

The phone has a 6GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB. It has a 48MP +8MP + 2MP rear camera. Besides that, the phone has a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone has a 6.59-inch display and Dual SIM with dual standby.

