Mi Notebook Launched At ₹41,999 For Base Model; Get Pricing Details For All Editions

Xiaomi is launching the Mi Notebook series laptops in India today i.e. June 11 which will compete with the already popular laptop brands in the country such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Asus, among others. These will be the first-ever laptops from Xiaomi to make their debut in India as the company has already launched multiple laptops in China in the past.

Mi Notebook launch event

Xiaomi will release the Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition as part of the digital launch event which began on June 11 at 12 PM. The event can be live-streamed on the company's website, as well as their official YouTube channel.

Mi Notebook price

The regular Mi Notebook is available in three models. The base model comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 GB SATA SSD and has been priced at ₹41,999. The 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SATA SSD variant will retail for ₹44,999. As for the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SATA SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce MX250, it will be available for ₹47,999. These are inaugural pricing for the laptop until July 16.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is available in just two variants. The base model comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SATA SSD and Intel Core i5 10th generation and can be purchased for ₹54,999. The Core i7 10th generation model will retail for ₹59,999.

Mi Notebook specs – Update

The regular Mi Notebook offers a compact design and weighs just 1.35 kgs, making it one of the key features of the laptop. The laptop is extremely lightweight and the company claims the device’s weight distribution is so good that a user can easily open its lid with a single finger, which is another important factor about the product. It is built using a magnesium and aluminum alloy which gives it a premium feel. The laptop will be powered by Intel i5.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch FHD Horizon screen, along with a 91 percent screen to body ratio, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It uses a scissor keyboard that has 11 cm x 5.7 cm large multi-touch trackpad. The laptop comes with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port. It also supports USB Type-C, HDMI 1.4b, and a charging port. In addition, there is a 3.5 mm jack, which can be used for headphones or a mic-in. The Mi Notebook Horizon edition comes with Intel i7 processor. Both the Notebooks come with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of disk storage.

Image credits: Mi