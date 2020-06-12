When Is OnePlus 8 Pro Sale On Amazon? Learn About Oneplus 8 Pro Sale Date In India

One Plus 8 Pro announced the newest version in India on April 24. The original price of the device is between 50k to 60k ranging on the features of the sleek design. Recent reports suggest that the model will soon be on sale from June 15, 2020. The One Plus 8 Pro has been showcased since the official launch, however, the model was not available on sale on any of its e-vendors.

Good news for those waiting for the OnePlus 8 Pro sale. It's on June 15. Tell your folks 😊#oneplus #oneplus8 #OnePlus8pro #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/NrytVdcJXH — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2020

When is OnePlus 8 Pro sale?

As per reports, the device will be on sale online from June 15. This comes after a banner on Amazon listings shows the purchase option from June 15. The OnePlus 8 Pro representatives are yet to make the announcements on the official handles.

Check out the features of the phone

Everything to know before OnePlus 8 Pro sale

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced based on internal storage capabilities. The 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage is priced at a ₹54,999. The 12 GB RAM with a 256 GB storage version is priced at an attractive ₹59,999. However, the device can be availed through a payment plan. For example, with finance or cash payment modes on the device. The total charges can fall down with discounts ranging on SBI card usage. If you are using Amazon Pay then there is ₹1000 cashback offer. With Audible membership, one can avail no-cost EMI option and also receive free audiobooks on preferences. Finally, Jio users or Jio play subscribers can get advantages worth over ₹6000.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be loaded with newer features as compared to it One Plus counterparts. The smartphone will be laid with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. In the 12GB RAM version there will be 256GB internal storage. The quad-camera accompanied with the 4510mAh battery will help click away from better and for a longer duration. The 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED offers a 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution and a wide aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be saying goodbye to the pop-camera and welcome to the 48-megapixel back camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera, 5-megapixel colour filter camera, and 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. OnePlus 8 is now available in wireless charging mode on request. The speed charging can fill up 50% battery within 30 minutes and with a 30-watt wall charger, 50 per cent can be accompanied within 23 minutes after plugging in.

OnePlus 8 Pro in pictures

