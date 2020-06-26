Amazon Sale June 26: Bumper Offers On IPhone, Moto & Samsung Phones

Amazon Sale in June 2020 may get over soon, so be ready to buy some of the incredible phones which are under offer on the e-commerce website. The site provides incredible offers that will help you get the perfect smartphone you desire at a reasonable price. If you cannot wait to get your hands on the Amazon Sale, here is a list of Amazon offers on mobile phones for you.

Amazon sale in June

iPhone Xs Max Amazon Sale

iPhone Xs Max specifications

Price: â‚¹ 69,900.00 (and not â‚¹ 99,900.00) 30% discount

â‚¹ 69,900.00 (and not â‚¹ 99,900.00) 30% discount Rear Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Front Camera: 7MP TrueDepth front camera

7MP TrueDepth front camera Camera Features: Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR Waterproof: IP68 dust and water-resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

IP68 dust and water-resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes) Security: Face ID for secure authentication

Face ID for secure authentication Charging: Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers Operating System: iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime Storage: 64 GB

iPhone Xs Max Amazon offers

Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount up to â‚¹1750 on minimum order of â‚¹ 5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs

10% Instant Discount up to â‚¹1750 on minimum order of â‚¹ 5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000 Exchange Offer: Up to â‚¹ 7,850.00 off on Exchange

Up to â‚¹ 7,850.00 off on Exchange Partner Offers (4): Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members. Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Amazon Sale

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications

Price: â‚¹ 13,999.00

â‚¹ 13,999.00 RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Rear Camera: 48MP (F2.0) Main Camera + 8MP (F2.2) Ultra Wide Camera + 5MP(F2.2) Depth Camera

48MP (F2.0) Main Camera + 8MP (F2.2) Ultra Wide Camera + 5MP(F2.2) Depth Camera Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Display: 6.4-inch

6.4-inch Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

6000mAH lithium-ion battery Operating System: Android 10.0 operating system with 2.3GHz Exynos 9611-Octa Core processor

Android 10.0 operating system with 2.3GHz Exynos 9611-Octa Core processor Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Samsung Galaxy M21 Amazon offers

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000 Exchange Offer: Up to â‚¹ 7,850.00 off on Exchange

Up to â‚¹ 7,850.00 off on Exchange Partner Offers (4): Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members. Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Amazon Sale

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite specifications

Price: â‚¹ 39,999 (and not â‚¹ 45,000) 11% discount

â‚¹ 39,999 (and not â‚¹ 45,000) 11% discount RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 12MP Ultrawide (123°) FF + F2.2 " Wide (77°) 12MP AF F1.7 Dual Pixel + Tele (45°) 12MP AF F2.4 OIS, 2x Zoom camera

12MP Ultrawide (123°) FF + F2.2 " Wide (77°) 12MP AF F1.7 Dual Pixel + Tele (45°) 12MP AF F2.4 OIS, 2x Zoom camera Front Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Display: 6.7-inch

6.7-inch Battery: 4500mAH lithium-ion battery

4500mAH lithium-ion battery Operating System: Android v10.0 operating system with 2.7GHz+1.8GHz Exynos 9810 octa-core processor

Android v10.0 operating system with 2.7GHz+1.8GHz Exynos 9810 octa-core processor Storage: 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB

128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Amazon Offers

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000 Exchange Offer: Up to â‚¹ 7,900.00 off on Exchange

Up to â‚¹ 7,900.00 off on Exchange Bank Offer: Flat INR 5000 Cashback with CITI Bank Credit and Debit Cards on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Flat INR 5000 Cashback with CITI Bank Credit and Debit Cards on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Partner Offers: Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members. Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards, credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Motorola X4 XT1900-2 Amazon Sale

Motorola X4 XT1900-2 specifications

Price: â‚¹ 16,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹ 24,999) 32% discount

â‚¹ 16,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹ 24,999) 32% discount RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Rear Camera: 12MP+8MP primary dual camera with PDAF

12MP+8MP primary dual camera with PDAF Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Display: 5.2-inch

5.2-inch Battery: 3000mAH lithium-polymer battery

3000mAH lithium-polymer battery Charging: Turbo Power Charging

Turbo Power Charging Operating System: Android v10.0 operating system with 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Android v10.0 operating system with 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor Storage: 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 2 TB

64 GB internal memory expandable up to 2 TB Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Motorola X4 XT1900-2 Amazon Offers

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000 Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount up to â‚¹1750 on minimum order of â‚¹5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs

10% Instant Discount up to â‚¹1750 on minimum order of â‚¹5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs Partner Offers: Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members. Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards, credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

All Images ~ Amazon.in