Amazon Sale June 26: Bumper Offers On IPhone, Moto & Samsung Phones

Amazon Sale in June 2020 may get over soon, so be ready to buy some of the incredible phones which are under offer on the e-commerce website. The site provides incredible offers that will help you get the perfect smartphone you desire at a reasonable price. If you cannot wait to get your hands on the Amazon Sale, here is a list of Amazon offers on mobile phones for you.
Amazon sale in June
iPhone Xs Max Amazon Sale
iPhone Xs Max specifications
- Price: â‚¹ 69,900.00 (and not â‚¹ 99,900.00) 30% discount
- Rear Camera: 12 MP
- Front Camera: 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Camera Features: Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
- Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
- Waterproof: IP68 dust and water-resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- Security: Face ID for secure authentication
- Charging: Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers
- Operating System: iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
- Storage: 64 GB
iPhone Xs Max Amazon offers
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount up to â‚¹1750 on minimum order of â‚¹ 5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000
- Exchange Offer: Up to â‚¹ 7,850.00 off on Exchange
- Partner Offers (4): Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.
- Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.
- Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.
- Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
Samsung Galaxy M21 Amazon Sale
Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications
- Price: â‚¹ 13,999.00
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 48MP (F2.0) Main Camera + 8MP (F2.2) Ultra Wide Camera + 5MP(F2.2) Depth Camera
- Front Camera: 20 MP
- Display: 6.4-inch
- Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery
- Operating System: Android 10.0 operating system with 2.3GHz Exynos 9611-Octa Core processor
- Storage: 64 GB
- Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
Samsung Galaxy M21 Amazon offers
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000
- Exchange Offer: Up to â‚¹ 7,850.00 off on Exchange
- Partner Offers (4): Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.
- Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.
- Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.
- Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Amazon Sale
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite specifications
- Price: â‚¹ 39,999 (and not â‚¹ 45,000) 11% discount
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultrawide (123°) FF + F2.2 " Wide (77°) 12MP AF F1.7 Dual Pixel + Tele (45°) 12MP AF F2.4 OIS, 2x Zoom camera
- Front Camera: 13 MP
- Display: 6.7-inch
- Battery: 4500mAH lithium-ion battery
- Operating System: Android v10.0 operating system with 2.7GHz+1.8GHz Exynos 9810 octa-core processor
- Storage: 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB
- Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Amazon Offers
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000
- Exchange Offer: Up to â‚¹ 7,900.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer: Flat INR 5000 Cashback with CITI Bank Credit and Debit Cards on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Partner Offers: Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.
- Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.
- Avail EMI on Debit Cards, credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.
- Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
Motorola X4 XT1900-2 Amazon Sale
Motorola X4 XT1900-2 specifications
- Price: â‚¹ 16,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹ 24,999) 32% discount
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 12MP+8MP primary dual camera with PDAF
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Display: 5.2-inch
- Battery: 3000mAH lithium-polymer battery
- Charging: Turbo Power Charging
- Operating System: Android v10.0 operating system with 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor
- Storage: 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 2 TB
- Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
Motorola X4 XT1900-2 Amazon Offers
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount up to â‚¹1750 on minimum order of â‚¹5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs
- Partner Offers: Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.
- Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.
- Avail EMI on Debit Cards, credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.
- Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
