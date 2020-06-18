Samsung A21s Price And Specifications - When Will The Device Go On Sale?

Samsung has launched its new mid-range smartphone, Samsung A21s. The phone has some exciting features like a large 5,000mAh battery, a great camera, and more. Samsung A21s launched in the UK in March and now has finally launched in India. The phone also has an attractive design. Take a look at some more interesting details about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A21s sale date

Samsung A21s will go on sale from June 19, 2020.

The phone is available across retails stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung's official website.

The device will have various offers on online stores including discounts and EMI options on specific debit cards.

Samsung A21s is available in three colour variants, black, blue and white.

Samsung A21s also has a long-lasting battery life and a punch-hole camera on the front panel.

Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to know more. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A21s price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on One UI which is based on Andriod 10.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 (two quad cores clocked at 2.0GHz each) processor that comes with AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 which improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your gaming session, even in the maximum settings.

Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with quad cameras at the back panel that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. In the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The dimensions of the phone are 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm.

Speaking about the phone's security, it has a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.

Samsung Knox, the brand’s security framework, claims to constantly verify the integrity of the device through a chain of security checks and detects any tampering to ensure that data is always secure.

Samsung Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The external storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 512GB.

