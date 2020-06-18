Samsung A21s Price And Specifications - When Will The Device Go On Sale?

Samsung has launched its new mid-range smartphone, Samsung A21s. The phone has some exciting features like a large 5,000mAh battery, a great camera, and more. Samsung A21s launched in the UK in March and now has finally launched in India. The phone also has an attractive design. Take a look at some more interesting details about the phone.
Samsung Galaxy A21s sale date
- Samsung A21s will go on sale from June 19, 2020.
- The phone is available across retails stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung's official website.
- The device will have various offers on online stores including discounts and EMI options on specific debit cards.
- Samsung A21s is available in three colour variants, black, blue and white.
- Samsung A21s also has a long-lasting battery life and a punch-hole camera on the front panel.
Samsung Galaxy A21s price and specifications
- Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on One UI which is based on Andriod 10.
- The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio.
- It is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 (two quad cores clocked at 2.0GHz each) processor that comes with AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 which improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your gaming session, even in the maximum settings.
- Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with quad cameras at the back panel that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. In the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.
- The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
- The dimensions of the phone are 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm.
- Speaking about the phone's security, it has a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.
- Samsung Knox, the brand’s security framework, claims to constantly verify the integrity of the device through a chain of security checks and detects any tampering to ensure that data is always secure.
- Samsung Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The external storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 512GB.
