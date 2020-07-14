Ankita Lokhande Calls Sushant Singh 'Child Of God'; Emotional Fans Say 'forever With Us'

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram handle and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his one month death anniversary. She posted a picture of a lamp along with the caption 'child of god'. The post grabbed attention from celebrities and fans alike who shared the post in his remembrance.

Ankita Lokhande posts picture in remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14th and took the whole entertainment industry by a storm. Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of the late actor took to her Instagram and posted a picture of a lit lamp with a flower placed in front of Hindu idols. Ankita did not mention Sushant Singh Rajput’s name but captioned it as, “Child Of God”. Since the post came on Sushant’s one month death anniversary, followers of Ankita assume that it was in his memories. Check out the picture below.

Ankita Lokhande's instagram

Celebrities and fans react to Ankita's post

As soon as the post went up, it got inundated in celebrity and fan comments. Several celebrities remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and commented on the post. Several other celebrities sent love on the post. Check out the comments below.

Fans of the late actor also flooded the post with heart-warming comments. Numerous fans remembered the late actor Numerous other fans wished Sushant Singh Rajput had not taken the drastic step. Several other fans shared the post on social media. Check out the fan comments below.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput on-screen appearance

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput had shared the small screen in Pavitra Rishta. The two became one of the most beloved on-screen couples and won several awards. The two had contested on a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4 as a couple in the year 2011.

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was appreciated for her debut performance on the big screen. She was also seen in Baaghi 3 as Ruchi Nandan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film- Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an upcoming romantic drama film which has been a topic of discussion ever since its trailer release. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two cancer survivors and how they find a common way of looking at things. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and the story is based on a novel by John Green. It is also the official remake of the critically acclaimed film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles.

Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande Instagram account and fanpage account

