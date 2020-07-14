'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Reveals Why The Film Did Not Release For 2 Years

Disney plus Hotstar announced that Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase will release on the platform on July 31. The film is among the seven Bollywood films that were picked by the streaming platform for digital premiere. Director of the film, Rajesh Krishnan was interviewed by a media portal about the film promotions. Rajesh Krishnan shed light on why the film was delayed and what all he went through to get the movie made.

Directors only make films: Rajesh Krishnan

Rajesh Krishnan was asked by a media portal about why did the film launch after so long, even though it has been ready for the past two years. To this, director Rajesh, who is an ad filmmaker-turned-director, said that a director’s job is to make the film only. He further said that a director is not in charge of advertising the film, neither is he responsible for film promotions.

Read Also | Kunal Kemmu Responds To Abhishek Bachchan's Praise For 'Lootcase' After OTT Snub

Rajesh Krishnan gave credits to the studio for giving them 100 per cent freedom to make it the way they wanted to. Moreover, Rajesh told the media portal that he believes that the film is as important to the producers as it is to him. He even told the portal that he had been looking for a producer when FOX Star Studios came in the picture. Kunal Kemmu had spoken to Vijay Singh and had made this film happen.

Read Also | 'Lootcase' To Premiere On OTT Platform On July 31, Actor Kunal Kemmu Announces Update

While talking more about the film promotions, Rajesh Krishnan expressed his disappointment in how Bollywood treats certain actors. He expressed that Lootcase is a homegrown Fox film but still was not represented at the virtual press conference. The director revealed to a media portal that they were not even asked to join the panel where they announced the OTT release of several other films. The panel had Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others where they announced their films.

Read Also | Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Gets Release Date; Film To Clash With Vidya's 'Shakuntala Devi'

Talking about his film, Krishnan told a media portal that Lootcase will be a departure from the slapstick comedies that the industry churns out. He further told the portal that since he’s an ad maker, he knew how to entertain in 30 seconds, however, doing it for two hours was not easy.

Lootcase cast

Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal in the lead roles. The film has a talented ensemble cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has been banked by Foz Star Studios.

Read Also | 'Kunal Kemmu Did What He Wanted, I Respect It': 'Lootcase' Director Addresses 'invite' Row

Image: screengrab from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.