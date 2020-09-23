Apple Store Finally Launches Online In India; Check Out The List Of Services Provided

Apple recently released its biggest update with the iOS 14 which saw many new features including the much-awaited support for widgets on the homescreen. Today, on September 23, 2020, Apple also launched the online store in India for the first time which will provide almost all the products for purchase, along with many new services.
We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020
Apple has finally launched its online store in India today on September 23. Along with almost all the products, it's offering for online purchases. There will also be a range of services which will be provided to the Indian iPhone and iPad customers for the first time. As of now, India is the 38th market where Apple has an online store setup.
Apple is providing services like the AppleCare+ which the customers can purchase to extend the warranty on their Apple devices. Support will be provided on any of the hardware and software issues via call or chat, whichever the customer prefers. Online customisation of the Mac computers is now also possible for consumers of Apple India, which was previously possible only in the offline stores.
