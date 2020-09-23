Apple Store Finally Launches Online In India; Check Out The List Of Services Provided

Apple recently released its biggest update with the iOS 14 which saw many new features including the much-awaited support for widgets on the homescreen. Today, on September 23, 2020, Apple also launched the online store in India for the first time which will provide almost all the products for purchase, along with many new services.

Apple Store Finally Launched in India on September 23

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Apple has finally launched its online store in India today on September 23. Along with almost all the products, it's offering for online purchases. There will also be a range of services which will be provided to the Indian iPhone and iPad customers for the first time. As of now, India is the 38th market where Apple has an online store setup.

Apple is providing services like the AppleCare+ which the customers can purchase to extend the warranty on their Apple devices. Support will be provided on any of the hardware and software issues via call or chat, whichever the customer prefers. Online customisation of the Mac computers is now also possible for consumers of Apple India, which was previously possible only in the offline stores.

Below is a list of all the services that the Apple Online Store is providing for its Indian Consumers:

Shopping Assistance: Apple Specialists will be available through chat support to help customers with their purchases.

Apple Specialists will be available through chat support to help customers with their purchases. Free, Safer Delivery : Delivery of a new device will be free as well as for the safety of customers, all orders will ship with no-contact delivery.

: Delivery of a new device will be free as well as for the safety of customers, all orders will ship with no-contact delivery. Ways To Buy : Pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking, and credit card on delivery. For the students who are purchasing for their universities will be eligible for additional savings (Available to current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as lecturers and staff)

: Pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking, and credit card on delivery. For the students who are purchasing for their universities will be eligible for additional savings (Available to current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as lecturers and staff) Apple Trade-In : Customers can exchange any of their eligible smartphones to lower the cost when purchasing a new iPhone. There is a list on the Apple website which lists all the iPhones and other smartphones that can be exchanged.

: Customers can exchange any of their eligible smartphones to lower the cost when purchasing a new iPhone. There is a list on the Apple website which lists all the iPhones and other smartphones that can be exchanged. Configure To Order : Customers can customise their Mac in any way they want. Memory, additional storage, an extra graphics card, all can be customized online.

: Customers can customise their Mac in any way they want. Memory, additional storage, an extra graphics card, all can be customized online. Personal Sessions : Customers who purchase specific products online from Apple will receive a free 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist. This session will cover all the basics of the new device that is purchased.

: Customers who purchase specific products online from Apple will receive a free 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist. This session will cover all the basics of the new device that is purchased. AppleCare+ : AppleCare+ will extend the warranty of any purchased device with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover

: AppleCare+ will extend the warranty of any purchased device with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover Apple Support: Apple online is also providing call based or chat-based support for any hardware or software issues from an Apple expert.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from apple.com