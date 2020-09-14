Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale In September: Dates, Pre-booking Details & Products On Sale

E-commerce company Flipkart India would be soon hosting a Big Savings Day Sale, in which it would be offering huge discounts on several brands. Flipkart gives amazing offers and great deals on various brands of electronic gadgets for several categories like TV, tablets, phones, etc. during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. This is why many people wait for Flipkart Sale as it is seen that the e-commerce website slashes down prices really low on even premium products.

When is Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale in September?

Flipkart India has revealed that they would be offering mega discounts in the upcoming sale in September. The Big Saving Days sale will be live on September 18th to September 20. Here are more details about it.

Flipkart is offering users to pre-book items and products they want to purchase just by paying Re 1. Users can pre-book products they want to purchase between September 15 and September 16. If a user has pre-booked an item, they do not have to worry about that product going out of stock.

Image credits: Flipkart official website

Offers on bank cards and other offers in Flipkart upcoming sale

Users who make payments through SBI cards, shall be getting an additional 10% discount on transactions and payments.

Flipkart shall also be giving no-cost EMI plans, cardless credit and exchange offers.

Flipkart is also offering complete appliance protection on purchases of TV and other appliances.

Flipkart India shall also offer discounts on exchange of electronics. No cost EMI, etc.

Image credits: Flipkart official website

What products will be available in Flipkart upcoming sale?

Flipkart India is offering huge discounts on all categories of products. It shall give mega-discounts and offers even on premium brands during the Flipkart sale. Here is a list of some of the products and categories Flipkart India would be slashing down the prices of-

TV: Upto 35% off on various TV brands.

Refrigirator, Washing machines, water purifiers etc.

Laptops, tablets, headphones and speakers

Clothing: Women’s fashion, Men’s fashion, kids’ fashion.

Sports wear and sports shoes for men, women and kids.

Cosmetics: Bumper discounts on premium beauty brands.

Healthcare products

Food and snacks

Toys and babycare products

Home essentials: home decor range, cookware range, etc

Furniture: office furniture and bedroom furniture

Kitchen appliances and other essential items for home.

Promo Image credits: Flipkart official website