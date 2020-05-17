Last Updated:

Elon Musk Answers JK Rowling's Plea To Understand Bitcoin, Reveals How Many He Owns

Elon Musk reacted to JK Rowling's plea to understand bitcoin on Twitter while seemingly taking a dig at central banks. He also revealed how much he owns.

Elon Musk reacts to JK Rowling's plea to understand bitcoin, reveals how much he owns

Cryptocurrency and bitcoin are not topics that are everyone’s cup of tea. Recently, JK Rowling was honest to admit that she was clueless on what it was all about. After netizens tried their best in explaining the virtual mode of transactions to the author in a 'drunk session', even Elon Musk tried to help her with an explanation. 

Reacting to the numerous posts from netizens on bitcoins, JK Rowling had tweeted, "People are now explaining Bitcoin to me, and honestly, it’s blah blah blah collectibles (My Little Pony?) blah blah blah computers (got one of those) blah blah blah crypto (sounds creepy) blah blah blah understand the risk (I don’t, though.)" (sic) 

The Tesla CEO seemed to take a dig at the central banks like Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England over the issuance of currency on a large scale and other such recent decisions. The tech billionaire stated that the issuance made bitcoin look ‘solid.’  He also revealed that he owned 0.25 bitcoin, amounts to Rs 1.81 lakh.

Some netizens were in support of his statement. One wrote, "Yes 100% agree @elonmusk  #Bitcoin is definitely looking solid in comparison #JTS." Another user responded, "People make it sound too complicated. It’s easy. #Bitcoin is money without anyone in control. Like gold, but digital."

Elon Musk has been associated with bitcoin for long and had become a part of a controversy when his Twitter account was hacked in 2018. Scamsters had earned thousands of dollars after his Twitter account had posted, "I'm giving 10 000 Bitcoin (BTC) to all community! I left the post of director of Tesla, thank you all for your support. I decided to make the biggest crypto-giveaway in the world, for all my readers who use Bitcoin... To verify your [bitcoin] address, send from 0.1 to 2 BTC to the address below and get from 1 to 20 BTC back."

The billionaire had then vented out at the incident while asking who was running the scams. He had then tweeted, "I want to know who is running the Etherium scambots!"

