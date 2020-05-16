JK Rowling Clueless About Bitcoin, Admits Being Drunk Amid Interesting Banter With Fans

From barter system to currency to digital payments, the system to pay for services has evolved over the years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with the chances of the virus being spread through notes and coins, digital payments have been considered a safer option. Another system that can also be used amid the crisis is bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

However, the major difference is that bitcoin and cryptocurrency are not that easy to understand, perhaps one of the reasons why it has not as popular as digital wallets. This lack of awareness came out interestingly courtesy JK Rowling on Twitter recently.

It all started with a journalist claiming that an anonymous but well-known author contacted her to know about bitcoins. As someone tagged JK Rowling in the comments, the writer was honest to admit that she did not understand bitcoin and asked fans to explain.

I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

As one gave her a graphical explanation with computers, gold, notes and more, the Harry Potter writer quipped that she was already on her 'fourth very strong Old Fashioned' and said that even a note in Sanskrit would be the same as such a graphic in explaining things to her.

I know you mean to help, but full disclosure: I’m only allowing myself alcohol at weekends during this lockdown and I’m on my fourth very strong Old Fashioned and honestly, you might as well send me a scroll written in Sanskrit. pic.twitter.com/baMCaB1mEW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

She then joked how it went over her head by calling it 'blah blah'. When someone then asked her to try it when sober, she wrote that she had better chances to understand when drunk.

People are now explaining Bitcoin to me, and honestly, it’s blah blah blah collectibles (My Little Pony?) blah blah blah computers (got one of those) blah blah blah crypto (sounds creepy) blah blah blah understand the risk (I don’t, though.) — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

I’ve got far more chance of grasping it drunk. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

Rowling seemed interested to know more about it and replied that she couldn’t trust when someone gave a Harry Potter reference that bitcoin did not even need a medium like Gringotts Bank.

This doesn’t sound at all sinister and it makes me eager to understand Bitcoin. *blinks “help me” in Morse code* pic.twitter.com/yGfYQQfuN5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

I don’t want to programme money. I can barely work my TV. pic.twitter.com/mboipjenCQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

I don’t think I trust this. https://t.co/ziZzKg1aS0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

The writer then wrote that the barter system was easier for her to understand, but despite her best efforts to learn, words like ‘collectibles, tokenomics and blockchains’ are enough for her to become clueless.

I’m sure cryptocurrencies are fascinating. I’ve genuinely tried to grasp the very detailed information I’ve been sent tonight (people close to me understand it & have tried to explain it when I’m stone cold sober), but I’m afraid this is a total blind spot to me. 1/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

I’m just about able to grasp a barter system. Talk of collectibles, tokenomics and blockchains and my brain just takes a walk. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

After sharing that even similes and metaphors were not helping and agreeing to the favourite drink with a netizen, she finally agreed to an explanation that it was something that exists and at the same time does not exist.

It’s no good explaining Bitcoin with similes or indeed metaphors I DON’T UNDERSTAND. But yes, Old Fashioneds are the best. https://t.co/4FXZslCoQQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

Finally, an explanation that makes sense. https://t.co/Ne6L8TOM7p — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

Rowling during lockdown

Meanwhile, JK Rowling has been spending time during the lockdown in Scotland by baking cakes, apart from writing. She had also made headlines for launching Harry Potter at Home digital platform for kids to enjoy during the lockdown. After sharing tips of boosting respiratory system post-COVID-19-like symptoms, she donated $1.2 million for relief efforts.

