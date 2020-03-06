Android Can Now Be Installed On An IPhone 7, Although It Comes With Limitations

Around ten years ago, David Wang had discovered a way of using the Android operating system on an iPhone 3G device. Now, David and his team at the cybersecurity startup 'Corellium' are pulling the same trick again as part of their project called Project Sandcastle. Their project is titled Project Sandcastle as the team has stated on their website that sandcastles provide an opportunity to create something new from the limitless bounds of one's imagination.

David and his colleagues have released a hack which will allow Apple users to install an Android OS on their iPhone 7 device.

Android on iPhone comes with its limitations

As of now, there is a limited version of Project Sandcastle for download and it is only compatible with the Apple iPhone 7 and 7+. Additionally, the software does not support the phone's audio output, Bluetooth, camera, and the cellular modem. Moreover, the software only has a read-only access to phone’s system storage, and it won’t allow you to install any application from Google Play. However, for those who are still keen to use an Android OS on their iPhones despite its limitations, Project Sandcastle is available on the company’s official website.

Apple had sued Corellium for breaching their copyright laws

As reported by a reputable publication earlier, Apple had sued Corellium in 2019 and accused the company of breaching their copyright laws as they created a software version of an iPhone for security and testing purposes. However, Corellium later criticised Apple on its website.

Corellium released a statement saying that the iPhone restricts its users to operate inside a sandbox. It further added that once a user buys an iPhone device, they also own the iPhone hardware and that Android for the iPhone gives them the freedom to run a different OS on that hardware.

Image credits: Apple