Flipkart Sale 2020: Up To 40% Discounts On Mobile Phones, Laptops & Fashion Products

Flipkart India has started a Flipstart Days Sale from June 1, 2020, till June 3, 2020. Sale of all non-essential commodities physically as well as via websites was banned during the previous lockdowns. However, online e-commerce operations have been allowed to resume in lockdown 4. Hence the Flipkart sale will last for three-days, offering heavy discounts on various electronic products such as mobile phones, laptops, air-conditioners, and fashion products such of brands such as Puma, Nike, and other local brands. The supply of groceries and essential commodities has also been discounted. Keep reading to find the latest offers on Flipkart.

IMAGE CREDIT: FLIPKART

Flipkart sale 2020 - Electronics and Home appliances

In the Flipkart sale, laptop brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Dell are now available at a discounted price of up to 40%. While Apple’s MacBook Air is available at a 22% discount. Flipkart India has also reduced the prices of air-conditioners of brands such as Voltas up to 50%.

Macbook Air

IMAGE CREDIT- @tebogojp (TWITTER)

The Apple Macbook Air is priced at â‚¹65,990 with 22% off. An instant discount of â‚¹6,500 is also available on this laptop with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Up to â‚¹8,400 off can be availed on exchange.

Realme 5 Pro

IMAGE CREDIT-@CeotechI (TWITTER)

This Realme 5 Pro at â‚¹16,999 with 5% off. An instant cashback of â‚¹850 is available on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Discount of Rs 1,700 can be availed with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. You can also get up to â‚¹13,250 off on exchange.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

IMAGE CREDIT - @XtraDealss (TWITTER)

The Voltas AC is available at â‚¹32,999 with 44% off. An instant discount of â‚¹3,300 is also available on this AC with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. You can also choose to purchase it at no cost EMI â‚¹2,750/month.

LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Washing machine

IMAGE CREDIT - @ashish181871 (TWITTER)

This is available at Rs 16,299 with a discount of 22% on it. Users of ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card can get an instant discount of â‚¹1,630 and a no-cost of EMI of â‚¹1,359/month is also there.

LG 32 inch LED TV

IMAGE CREDIT - @ManagerDeal

This product is available at â‚¹14,999 with a discount of 34%. If you own an ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card you can get an instant discount of â‚¹1,499. You also get it at a no-cost EMI of â‚¹1,250/month.

Flipkart sale 2020 - Fashion products

Flipkart sale is offering huge discounts on other products in their fashion and grocery store as well. Talking about fashion, a discount of 30-70 percent is being given on shoes of brands such as Puma. While watches, backpack, and wallets can be availed at 70 percent. On t-shirts and shirts, it's up to 40-80%. Many products are available at a starting price of Rs 99.

Flipkart sale 2020: Groceries and other essential commodities

There are numerous offers on groceries and other essential commodities such as flat 50% off, buy 1 get 1 free. A personal care zone is dedicated to self-care products. However, it is important to remember that sale of non-essential items in the containment zones is still prohibited under Lockdown 4.

