Infinix Hot 9 And Hot 9 Pro To Launch At 12 PM Today On Flipkart; Here Are All The Details

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be launching in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The launch of the devices was being teased by the Infinix's social media handles for quite some time and now the quad-camera series is ready to be unveiled. Though the details and configuration of Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro haven't been made public yet, the devices are expected to pack in superior specifications in a budget price range. Check out details about Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 pro below -

Infinix Hot 9/ 9 Pro launch

Image courtesy - Flipkart

The new Infinix range of smartphones will be launching on Flipkart today i.e May 29, 2020, at 12 PM. The teaser page on Flipkart for the devices emphasizes heavily on the quad-camera set up which consists of a 48MP primary shooter for the Pro model whereas a 13MP primary lens for the base variant i.e Infinix Hot 9. Similar Infinix Hot 9/ 9 Pro devices were initially launched in Indonesia back in March 2020, however, the Indian variants of this range have reportedly been tweaked. Infinix Hot 9/ 9 Pro will also be making its global debut in India.

Infinix Hot 9/ 9 Pro specifications

Detailed specifications for the device haven't been made public just yet keeping aside a few key features. Both Hot 9 and 9 Pro will be housing powerful 5000 mAh batteries along with a 6.6 HD+ display. The devices are expected to house LCD displays instead of LED as they are budget-oriented devices. The front of the device will include a hole-punch display, giving the devices a premium look. The camera set up has been teased by the company majorly.

The Hot 9 Pro will be sporting a 48MP primary lens coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro shooter and a low-light sensor. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be sporting a quad-LED flash. Both the devices will be housing their fingerprint sensors on the rear. As per reports, the devices will be powered by the Helio A25 chipset coupled with 4GB ram. The pricing for the devices haven't been revealed yet and will be disclosed as the phone launches at 12 PM today.

Image courtesy - Flipkart

