When Will OnePlus 8 Sale Start In India? Pre Booking Details, Price, Specs And More

OnePlus is amongst the leading brands loved by many tech enthusiasts in the world, especially in India. According to the reports, the OnePlus 8 5G is going on sale again after its successful first sale on May 29, 2020. The OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 585) processor.

Oneplus 8 Pro's dimensions are 165.3 mm x 74.3 mm x 8.5 mm and it weighs around 199 grams. Oneplus 8's connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Volte. The second sale is going to start in the first week of June, here is all about it.

When will OnePlus 8 sale start in India?

The OnePlus 8 sale starts on June 4, 2020, i.e. Thursday which is going to come with many alluring offers for the people who are looking to buy the smartphone from the Chinese company. The second sale of the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone offers includes flat INR 2,000 off if one purchases the device using an SBI Card and an additional INR 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booking customers.

Apart from this, people buying OnePlus 8 5G will be benefitted with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, 6 free bound audiobooks with Audible membership worth INR 1,200 and Jio Digital Life benefits worth INR 6,000.

OnePlus 8 pre-booking details

OnePlus 8 is available for pre-booking on Amazon.in. You can reserve the OnePlus 8 series for yourself by getting an Amazon e-gift card of Rs 1,000 or more.

OnePlus 8 price in India

The OnePlus 8 has been launched in three memory options in India:

6 GB of RAM with 128GB for ₹ 41,999

8 GB of RAM with 128GB for ₹ 41,999

12 GB of RAM with 128GB for ₹ 49,999

Apart from this, the display of the OnePlus 8 flaunts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The device comes with a single punch-hole selfie 16 MP camera and a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, a 16MP 116-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The device dimensions are 160.2×72.9×8.0 mm and it weighs 180 grams.

