Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers Sept 30, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Sabse Funny Kaun where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Prize list for you

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Prize:

Rs 10 Lakh for contestants

Rs 50, 3000 gift vouchers

Rs 1000 100 gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers?

To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app. . .

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Sabse Funny Kaun’.

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers – September 30, 2020

Question 1: Rate Arisha’s Performance Answer: My Rate is 5

Question 2: Rate Ravi Badshami’s Performance Answer: My Rate is 5

Question 3: Who will Win today? Answer: Ravi



Flipkart Daily Quiz answers requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app.

