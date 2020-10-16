Last Updated:

LG G8X ThinQ On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get 71% 0ff On The Dual Screen Smartphone

LG G8X Flipkart sale will blow your mind as the e-commerce site is giving you a 71% 0ff on the Dual Screen smartphone. Know more about it here

Yash Tripathi
lg g8x

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has begun, and it brings a marvellous chance for all the buyers to get the incredible LG G8X ThinQ in 71% discount offer. The Dual Screen smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory and 6.4 inches display. With 32 MP Selfie Camera, LG G8X ThinQ is a dream smartphone for many. The innovative and creative approach of Dual Screen not only enables a user to do multi-task, but it also makes it easy for users to use the smartphone effectively. This is the reason why many buyers are looking for details regarding LG G8X Flipkart Sale and the discount price. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

LG G8X Flipkart Sale details

As mentioned above, Flipkart Big Billion Days mega-sale has presented all its customers with a chance to buy LG G8X ThinQ at 71% discount price. The LG G8X Flipkart Sale price is Rs 19,990 whereas the actual price of the product is Rs 70,000 which means you get the Dual Screen smartphone in extra Rs 50,010 off. Apart from this, Flipkart users can also avail an extra drop in the price from Rs 19,990 to Rs 16,400 by opting for the Flipkart Exchange offer.

Other LG G8X Flipkart Sale offers

  • No cost EMI starting from â‚¹2,222/month
  • Net banking & Credit/ Debit/ ATM card

LG G8X ThinQ specifications and features

lg g8x
  • Screen - LG Dual Screen: Work, Play & Multi-Task
  • Display - Dual 16.25 cm (6.4) OLED Full Vision display
  • Resolution - 1080x2340 pixels
  • Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
  • Pixels per inch (PPI) - 403
  • Front Camera - 32 MP front
  • Rear Camera - Dual camera set-up 12 MP OIS & 13 MP wide camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 855 Octa-Core 
  • RAM - 6 GB RAM 
  • Internal Storage - 128 GB
  • Expandable memory - Expandable up to 1 TB
  • 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
  • IP rating - IP68 Water & Dust Proof
  • Battery Capacity - 4000mAh
  • Charging - Fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0
  • Colours Aurora Black
  • Operating System - Android 9 Pie

All Images/ Promo Image ~ LG Twitter

