LG G8X ThinQ On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get 71% 0ff On The Dual Screen Smartphone

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has begun, and it brings a marvellous chance for all the buyers to get the incredible LG G8X ThinQ in 71% discount offer. The Dual Screen smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory and 6.4 inches display. With 32 MP Selfie Camera, LG G8X ThinQ is a dream smartphone for many. The innovative and creative approach of Dual Screen not only enables a user to do multi-task, but it also makes it easy for users to use the smartphone effectively. This is the reason why many buyers are looking for details regarding LG G8X Flipkart Sale and the discount price. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

LG G8X Flipkart Sale details

As mentioned above, Flipkart Big Billion Days mega-sale has presented all its customers with a chance to buy LG G8X ThinQ at 71% discount price. The LG G8X Flipkart Sale price is Rs 19,990 whereas the actual price of the product is Rs 70,000 which means you get the Dual Screen smartphone in extra Rs 50,010 off. Apart from this, Flipkart users can also avail an extra drop in the price from Rs 19,990 to Rs 16,400 by opting for the Flipkart Exchange offer.

Other LG G8X Flipkart Sale offers

No cost EMI starting from â‚¹2,222/month

Net banking & Credit/ Debit/ ATM card

LG G8X ThinQ specifications and features

Screen - LG Dual Screen: Work, Play & Multi-Task

Display - Dual 16.25 cm (6.4) OLED Full Vision display

Resolution - 1080x2340 pixels

Aspect ratio - 19.5:9

Pixels per inch (PPI) - 403

Front Camera - 32 MP front

Rear Camera - Dual camera set-up 12 MP OIS & 13 MP wide camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 855 Octa-Core

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 128 GB

Expandable memory - Expandable up to 1 TB

32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

IP rating - IP68 Water & Dust Proof

Battery Capacity - 4000mAh

Charging - Fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0

Colours Aurora Black

Operating System - Android 9 Pie

