IPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max Discontinued By Apple To Boost IPhone 12 Sales; Read Ahead

Apple's newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphones are making the world go crazy with its cool features. The new iOS-14 powered iPhones are laced with photographer-friendly specifications and A14 Bionic chipset that is one of the fastest processor available in the market. Apple unveiled four much-awaited smartphones which include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. However, there are speculations that Apple might stop selling two of its top iPhones released in 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here is everything you need to know about it, have a look.

Also Read | What is LiDAR scanner in iPhone 12 Pro? Specs, Price and more

Is Apple discontinuing iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Apple is speculated to have discontinued its previously launched iPhones, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is surely not the first time that Apple decided to stop selling a flagship smartphone to promote its newly launched ones. In this year itself, the American company stopped selling iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after launching iPhone SE 2020 in the affordable range. Similarly, if you visit the official site of Apple, you would notice that the tech supergiant has stopped listing these products. The reason behind this move is speculated to be the launch of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, who have the similar Tripple Rear camera setup to the 2019 flagship iPhones.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Memes: Netizens react by saying it is 'Just like iPhone 5'; have a look

Nevertheless, if you are a fan of iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max and you wish to get hold of these smartphones, then you can still purchase them from Flipkart or Amazon. The iPhone 11 Pro costs around Rs. 1,06,600 whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,17,100. However, you can still consider adding a little more to this amount and buy the newly launched iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max which will cost you Rs 1,19,000 and Rs 1,29,000 respectively (in India).

Also Read | A14 vs Snapdragon 865 processor: Which smartphone processor is better?

Apple iPhone12 Pro features

Display - 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 17hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched

Display - 6.7" Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP Rear

Front Camera -: 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 17hr & 20hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Apple ProRAW

Body - Stainless Steel

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 128/ 256/ 512 GB Storage

Promo Image ~ Apple YouTube

Also Read | A14 Vs A13 Bionic Chip: Is the iPhone 12 processor or iPhone 11 processor better?