BoAt Airdopes 461 TWS Price, Features, Specs And More; Know Details

The boAt Group, LLC. has finally launched its much-awaited boAt Airdopes 461 TWS earphone which is stealing the hearts of many music lovers. With a claimed battery life of 46 hours, one can safely say that it is amongst the best in the market. The major selling point of this TWS earphone is that it offers ASAP charging in which 5 mins of charging can last up till 60 mins. With such alluring features, buyers are eager to know more about boAt Airdopes 461 TWS price, features and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

boAt Airdopes 461 TWS features

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Colours Available - Active Black and Bold Blue

IWP Technology ( Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case )

IPX5: Water and Splash Resistant

Crystal and Beast Mode

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - 46 hours

Charging Time - 2 hours

Play Time - 46 hrs

ASAP Charge - 5 mins = 60 mins playback

As per boAt, this newly launched product offers a huge playback time of up to 46 hours with the case, including up to 6 hours of playtime per charge. boAt Airdopes 461 TWS constitutes of Crystal Mode feature that lets the user enjoy the Ambient Sound without removing the earbuds. However, it also comes with a Beast mode which makes Airdopes 461 perfect for entertainment with real-time audio and low latency. The Boat Airdopes 461 TWS earbuds weigh 5.07 grams each, however, with the charging case the weight goes up to 43 grams. The TWS also support Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice assistant.

boAt Airdopes 461 TWS price

With IWP technology and two colour options, boAt Airdopes 461 TWS is quite a wonder. As claimed by the organisation, it comes with an IPX5 certificate for Water and Sweat Resistance. With such cool specs, the boAt Airdopes 461 TWS only costs Rs 7,990. Nevertheless, the Flipkart Plus members can get hold of to this product today at just Rs 2,999 before it gets out of stock.

Promo Image ~ Flipkart app

