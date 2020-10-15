Burger King PS5 Giveaway Contest Details: Learn How To Participate & Win PS5 Now

The next-gen game console PlayStation 5 has been making a lot of gamers go crazy with its incredible features. Nevertheless, if you are a foodie, then you certainly stand a chance to get PS5 at your doorstep that too for free. Thanks to Burger King's latest collaboration with Sony's PS5, players will now be able to win a PS5 in a new giveaway contest by BK.
This is the reason why many foodies and players are wondering about how to participate in Burger King PS5 giveaway contest. If you have been wondering about the details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Burger King giveaway contest of October 15 offers you a chance to get a PS5 with some simple rules. According to the official Burger King website, you will have to order a 2 for $5 meal either on the Burger King app or website. Only $5+ orders will be eligible to earn a token. A buyer can only earn one token per day, per person/account, throughout the Promotion Period regardless of the number of Qualifying Purchases or mail-in requests. Tokens may be earned with any Qualifying Purchase made until 11:59:59 PM ET, November 22, 2020, or by following the Mail in Method.
player ready? 🔺🔴❌🟥 pic.twitter.com/HSoaSo89Z8— Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 14, 2020
our 2 for $5 meal is. starting 10/15 just order a 2 for $5 at BK, on the BK app or https://t.co/yty0BmMqt0 for the chance to win your very own PlayStation®5 console.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 14, 2020
Rules: https://t.co/xTrrpNdZde
Promo Image ~ Burger King Youtube
