Burger King PS5 Giveaway Contest Details: Learn How To Participate & Win PS5 Now

The next-gen game console PlayStation 5 has been making a lot of gamers go crazy with its incredible features. Nevertheless, if you are a foodie, then you certainly stand a chance to get PS5 at your doorstep that too for free. Thanks to Burger King's latest collaboration with Sony's PS5, players will now be able to win a PS5 in a new giveaway contest by BK.

This is the reason why many foodies and players are wondering about how to participate in Burger King PS5 giveaway contest. If you have been wondering about the details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Burger King PS5 giveaway contest details

Burger King giveaway contest of October 15 offers you a chance to get a PS5 with some simple rules. According to the official Burger King website, you will have to order a 2 for $5 meal either on the Burger King app or website. Only $5+ orders will be eligible to earn a token. A buyer can only earn one token per day, per person/account, throughout the Promotion Period regardless of the number of Qualifying Purchases or mail-in requests. Tokens may be earned with any Qualifying Purchase made until 11:59:59 PM ET, November 22, 2020, or by following the Mail in Method.

our 2 for $5 meal is. starting 10/15 just order a 2 for $5 at BK, on the BK app or https://t.co/yty0BmMqt0 for the chance to win your very own PlayStation®5 console.



How to participate in Burger King PS5 giveaway contest?

Download the Burger King App on your phone or visit BK.com to register.

Once registered, there are 3 ways to participate: Make a minimum $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase on BK App or BK.com and you will automatically earn a game token, which can be used to immediately play the game. Make a minimum $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase at participating Burger King restaurant and input receipt information (Order Number, Restaurant Number, Time of Purchase, and Purchase Amount) on BK App or BK.com to earn a game token, which can be used to immediately play the game. Mail-in Method: To participate without a purchase, handprint your full name, full mailing address, email address, phone number, birth month and birth year) on a plain 3x5 inch sheet of paper. One entry per person per day, based on postmark date. Mail your completed entry to Realtime Media, Attn: Sony Scratch to Win, 200 Four Falls Corporate Center, Suite 130, Conshohocken, PA 19428.



Burger King PS5 giveaway contest prizes

Primary Scratch to Win Prizes-

One Thousand (1,000) Sony PS5 Game Consoles

Secondary Scratch to Win Prizes-

Two Thousand (2,000) game codes of SackboyTM: A Big Adventure ("Digital Code")

Two Thousand (2,000) game codes of Demon’s Souls ("Digital Code")

One Thousand (1,000) digital codes of PlayStationTMNow: 3-Month Subscription ("Digital Code")

Other Prizes

In addition, you could get food coupons from BK - requires a minimum of $1 purchase. Coupons expire on December 15, 2020 Medium Fries Chocolate Fudge Sundae Small Soft Drink Whopper sandwich Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissan’wich



