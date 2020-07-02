Amazon Next Sale July 2020: Amazon Prime Day Sale Date, Offers And More

At this time every year, netizens are generally gearing up for the biggest Amazon sale i.e. the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Amazon July sale always surprises users with some of the most exciting offers and discounts. Similarly, this year too, buyers are expecting quite a lot of offers to be launched during the Amazon sale. As per earlier reports, the Amazon Prime Day sale was set to take place on 15th and 16th July 2020. However, it is alleged that the Amazon sale date will be postponed due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. According to some leaks, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will take place in September. Here are some of the offers that might be available to buyers during the Amazon sale:

Amazon Next Sale offers:

The Prime Day sale generally offers discounts on hardware. Here are some other offers that have been predicted for the Amazon Sale:

The Fire TV stick might be available at a 50% discounted price. The prices of Amazon Echo, Amazon Kindle and Twitch Prime are also expected to be slashed during the Amazon sale. Just like last year, users predict a 50% discount on Apple products. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 might be available at 40%. Discount. The Amazon Prime day sale might offer whole food deals such as discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Prime members who spend $10 or more on whole foods might get an Amazon credit of $10. Some of the hardware devices that generally have great discounts are- The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle Paperwhite. You might be able to save up to INR 15,000 on mobile phones. Mobile accessories will start at a price range on INR 99. Unique bank offers might allow you to save up to Rs. 2,000. Laptop brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Apple might offer discounts of up to 35%. Clothing apparels might have a discount of up to 60%.

What is the Amazon Prime Day Sale and who can participate in it?

To participate in the Amazon Prime day sale you need to be an Amazon Prime member. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is a 48-hour sale that offers bumper offers to Amazon Prime users. This sale has been taking place since 2015 and has been a huge hit ever since. Nine countries participated in the first Amazon Prime day sale that took place in 2015.

All Image Source: Shutterstock