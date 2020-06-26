Flipkart Sale June 26: Incredible Offers On IPhone, Samsung & Karbonn Phones

The Flipkart sale in June is about to end, and the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on several mobile phones. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of during the Flipkart mobile sale before the phones get sold out.

Also Read | Samsung A21s Price And Specifications - When Will The Device Go On Sale?

Flipkart sale in June

Samsung Galaxy A31 Flipkart Sale

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Price: â‚¹21,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹23,999) 8% discount

â‚¹21,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹23,999) 8% discount RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera: 20MP Front Camera

20MP Front Camera Display: 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display

16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display Battery: 5000mAH Lithium-ion Battery

Operating System : Android v10 operating system with MediaTek (MT6768) Octa-Core Processor

: Android v10 operating system with MediaTek (MT6768) Octa-Core Processor Storage: 128 GB ROM | Expandable upto 512 GB

Samsung Galaxy A31 Flipkart offers

Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions Exchange Offer: Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange

Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange Special Price: Extra â‚¹2000 discount (price inclusive of discount)

Extra â‚¹2000 discount (price inclusive of discount) No cost EMI â‚¹1,834/month. Standard EMI also available

â‚¹1,834/month. Standard EMI also available Partner Offer: Get 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any Smartphone purchase

Also Read | IPhone SE 2020: Flipkart Sale Details, Price, Specifications And More

Apple iPhone XS Flipkart Sale

Apple iPhone XS specifications

Price: â‚¹59,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹89,900) 33% discount

â‚¹59,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹89,900) 33% discount RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera: 20MP Front Camera

20MP Front Camera Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display Battery: 5000mAH Lithium-ion Battery

Operating System : Android v10 operating system with MediaTek (MT6768) Octa-Core Processor

: Android v10 operating system with MediaTek (MT6768) Octa-Core Processor Storage: 128 GB ROM | Expandable upto 512 GB

Apple iPhone XS Flipkart offers

Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Bank Offer: Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Exchange Offer: Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange

Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange Special Price: Extra â‚¹29901 discount (price inclusive of discount)

Extra â‚¹29901 discount (price inclusive of discount) No cost EMI â‚¹5,000/month. Standard EMI also available

â‚¹5,000/month. Standard EMI also available Partner Offer: Get 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any Smartphone purchase

Also Read | Flipkart Sale June 22: Bumper Offers On IPhone, Micromax & Samsung Phones

Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro Flipkart Sale

Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro specifications

Price: â‚¹7,999

â‚¹7,999 RAM: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Rear Camera: 8MP Rear Camera

8MP Rear Camera Display: 13.84 cm (5.45 inch) Display

13.84 cm (5.45 inch) Display Battery: 3000mAH Lithium-ion Battery

Operating System : Android Oreo 8.1 operating system with Quad-Core Processor

: Android Oreo 8.1 operating system with Quad-Core Processor Storage: 32 GB ROM

Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro Flipkart offers

Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions Bank Offer" 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Bank Offer: Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card No cost EMI â‚¹667/month. Standard EMI also available

Also Read | Amazon Sale 11 June: Up To Rs 10k Off On Sony, LG TV & iPhone, Samsung Phones

All images from Flipkart.com