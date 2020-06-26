Flipkart Sale June 26: Incredible Offers On IPhone, Samsung & Karbonn Phones

The Flipkart sale in June is about to end, and the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on several mobile phones. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of during the Flipkart mobile sale before the phones get sold out.
Flipkart sale in June
Samsung Galaxy A31 Flipkart Sale
Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications
- Price: â‚¹21,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹23,999) 8% discount
- RAM: 6 GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
- Front Camera: 20MP Front Camera
- Display: 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display
- Battery: 5000mAH Lithium-ion Battery
- Operating System: Android v10 operating system with MediaTek (MT6768) Octa-Core Processor
- Storage: 128 GB ROM | Expandable upto 512 GB
Samsung Galaxy A31 Flipkart offers
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions
- Exchange Offer: Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange
- Special Price: Extra â‚¹2000 discount (price inclusive of discount)
- No cost EMI â‚¹1,834/month. Standard EMI also available
- Partner Offer: Get 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any Smartphone purchase
Apple iPhone XS Flipkart Sale
Apple iPhone XS specifications
- Price: â‚¹59,999 (and not â‚¹ â‚¹89,900) 33% discount
- RAM: 6 GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
- Front Camera: 20MP Front Camera
- Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
- Battery: 5000mAH Lithium-ion Battery
- Operating System: Android v10 operating system with MediaTek (MT6768) Octa-Core Processor
- Storage: 128 GB ROM | Expandable upto 512 GB
Apple iPhone XS Flipkart offers
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- Exchange Offer: Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange
- Special Price: Extra â‚¹29901 discount (price inclusive of discount)
- No cost EMI â‚¹5,000/month. Standard EMI also available
- Partner Offer: Get 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any Smartphone purchase
Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro Flipkart Sale
Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro specifications
- Price: â‚¹7,999
- RAM: 3 GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 8MP Rear Camera
- Display: 13.84 cm (5.45 inch) Display
- Battery: 3000mAH Lithium-ion Battery
- Operating System: Android Oreo 8.1 operating system with Quad-Core Processor
- Storage: 32 GB ROM
Karbonn Platinum P9 Pro Flipkart offers
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions
- Bank Offer: 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions
- Bank Offer" 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- No cost EMI â‚¹667/month. Standard EMI also available
