Flipkart Sale July 6: Greats Offers And Discounts On Micromax, Google And Samsung Phones

If you have been waiting for Flipkart next sale, the Flipkart big saving days sale is here. Flipkart Online shopping enables its customers to take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart big saving days sale is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of the Flipkart sale on mobiles before the phones get sold out.
In Flipkart's big saving days mobile sale, the e-commerce company has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 44,999 to Rs 34,999. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM and 4GB RAM. The phone has a 6-inches Full HD display. Flipkart mobile sale is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:
In Flipkart mobile sale, the e-commerce company is offering this phone at a price of Rs 10,500. The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5.7 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 2900 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:
Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 25,999 to Rs 25,250 as part of the Flipkart mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 128GM ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has 6.4 inches Full HD display and 48+12+5+5 MP rear camera with 32 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAH battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:
