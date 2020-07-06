Flipkart Sale July 6: Greats Offers And Discounts On Micromax, Google And Samsung Phones

If you have been waiting for Flipkart next sale, the Flipkart big saving days sale is here. Flipkart Online shopping enables its customers to take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart big saving days sale is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of the Flipkart sale on mobiles before the phones get sold out.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

In Flipkart's big saving days mobile sale, the e-commerce company has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 44,999 to Rs 34,999. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM and 4GB RAM. The phone has a 6-inches Full HD display. Flipkart mobile sale is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Bank Offer 10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Get upto Rs 13950 off on exchange

Special Price Extra Rs 10000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI Rs 2,917/month. Standard EMI also available

Get Google Nest Mini Charcoal at Rs 1999

Partner Offer Get 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any Smartphone purchase

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

In Flipkart mobile sale, the e-commerce company is offering this phone at a price of Rs 10,500. The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5.7 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 2900 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

EMI â‚¹875/month. Standard EMI also available

Samsung Galaxy A51



Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 25,999 to Rs 25,250 as part of the Flipkart mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 128GM ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has 6.4 inches Full HD display and 48+12+5+5 MP rear camera with 32 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAH battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

5% Instant Savings on Citi Credit and Debit Cards.

Flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs750/

Flat Rs75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Image Credits: Shutterstock