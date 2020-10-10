When Does The Great Indian Festival Sale Start For Amazon Prime Members?

Last week, Amazon finally announced the annual festive sale, also known as the Great Indian Festive Sale. The start date for this event is set for the 17th of October for everyone, but the Prime members will be getting early access of 24 hours. This means for the Amazon Prime members, it will start on October 16. Continue reading to know all about this Great Indian festival.

Early Access to Great Indian Festival Sale Start for Amazon Prime Members

Get up to 70% off on festive fashion, only at the #AmazonGreatIndianFestival



Avail free delivery on your first order along with bank discounts!

Know more here: https://t.co/0wmdQrUIGX

The Door to Happiness is Opening on 17th October.

For the sale, Amazon has already partnered with HDFC Bank and many others to offer discounts to their customers. For the HDFC Bank account holders, they will be offered a 10 per cent instant discount when they shop with HDFC Debit or Credit cards. Also, there will be a no-Cost EMI on Credit and Debit Card option made available to them as well. Along with all this, Amazon has also planned to provide with exchange offers and reward the consumers with daily shopping rewards worth Rs 500 using the Amazon Pay UPI transaction method.

For all the customers who will be making purchases in this Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, there will also be 5 per cent more of cashback offers included for any purchases made above Rs.1000. This will be specifically for new customers who will make their first online order.

Next, there will be big discounts offered, super exclusive deals, rewards, and a lot more in various categories like thin laptops, gaming laptops, modems, gaming desktops, office-related electronics, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders from all of the top brands which include Lenovo, HP, Godrej, SToK, Eureka Forbes and more. Along with all this, Amazon has also taken measures to improve its delivery service by adding more than 200 delivery stations. This also adds about tens of thousands of delivery partners to keep up with the upsurge in orders which is soon to follow in this festive season.

In this Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, more than 950 new products will be launched from many of the top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Dabur, LG, IFB, Titan, Max Fashion, Spykar, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Cosmic Byte, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi’s, River, Amazon Basics, URBN, Pan Mcmillan, Carmate, and more.

Promo Image Credits: Amazon