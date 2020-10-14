IPhone Upgrade Program For IPhone 12 Series: How To Get pre-approved Under The program?

Apple has officially unveiled its latest iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones which includes the iPhone‌ 12, iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12 Pro, and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max. With the pre-orders set to open on October 16, the Cupertino-based company has started a loan pre-approval process for users under its iPhone‌ Upgrade Program. The program is for those users who wish to get the new iPhone 12 smartphone on the day of launch.

How to get pre-approved under the iPhone Upgrade Program?

Both new and existing members of the iPhone Upgrade Program can get themselves pre-approved using the Apple Store app. Here's how it's done:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is make sure that your old iPhone is eligible for an upgrade under this program. You can check the eligibility at the link here by signing in with your Apple ID.

Step 2: If eligible, head over to the Apple Store app on your old iPhone.

Step 3: Choose a model that you wish to get pre-approved for.

Step 4: Now, you just need to follow the on-screen instructions and complete the process in the app.

Is the iPhone Upgrade Program worth it?

The iPhone Upgrade Program allows people to upgrade their iPhone devices on launch day every year. It is considered as one of the best ways of upgrading your iPhone device as it also offers a number of benefits. Under this program, Apple allows users to choose their preferred mobile carrier and also offers AppleCare+ coverage. The program won't save you enough money; however, it is simply a good option for those who need that extra protection offered with AppleCare+. If that doesn't interest you, there are many cheaper options that are available on several mobile carriers.

iPhone trade in

The iPhone Upgrade Program also requires iPhone users to trade in their old iPhone devices along with paying a certain amount of monthly payment. If your device is eligible for an upgrade, you will be able to reserve your new iPhone 12 smartphone either online or through the Apple Store app as soon as the pre-order goes live. You will then need to visit an Apple Store and trade in your old iPhone device. You will also need to enter a loan agreement to receive the new iPhone 12 device.

Image credits: Apple