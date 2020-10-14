IPhone Mini Vs IPhone 12: Which Smartphone Should You Purchase?

The much-awaited lineup of Apple's iPhone 12 smartphones has been finally unveiled at the company's virtual “Hi, Speed” event which took place from Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The technology giant introduced fans to four new iPhone models where every variant comes with an all-new design and offers plenty of new features over the earlier flagships models.

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are two of the more affordable options in the lineup as they are set to retail at a much lesser price tag compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants. And if you are thinking about upgrading your old iPhone, you must be wondering about the major differences that set the two smartphones apart. So, let us quickly take a look at how the iPhone 12 Mini stacks up against its iPhone 12 counterpart and which one you should consider as your next purchase.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Mini

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will offer an advanced 5G experience to users, however, they come with a few differences. One of the major differences between the two handsets is that the iPhone 12 features a larger 6.1-inch over a smaller 5.4-inch screen on the iPhone 12 Mini. Apart from its size, the iPhone 12 Mini is also slightly thinner and lighter than the standard iPhone 12 model.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available for purchase in five colour options including white, black, blue, green, and Product Red. The pre-order for iPhone 12 will start on October 16, and the device will be available starting October 23. As far as the iPhone 12 Mini is concerned, the pre-orders will kick off on November 6, and it will be available starting November 13. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at $699, while the iPhone 12 will retail for $799.

As we have mentioned earlier, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini share the same features and the only major difference between the two devices is their display size. Both smartphones pack an expansive Super Retina XDR display, Ceramic Shield glass technology, and 5G support among other features.

Image credits: Apple

Image credits: Apple

Image credits: Apple