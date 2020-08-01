6 Indian Watch Brands: Popular Watch Brands You Would Love To Get Your Hands On

Watches have always been a popular men and women accessory. It is no doubt that watches are extremely important to look well-groomed and put together. Many people would understand your general nature by just looking at the type of watch you are wearing. While many watch lovers are specific in their choices, some have a collection of several kinds of watches that suit different outfits and occasions. If watches are your favourite, and you are looking for top Indian watch brands, then do not worry, you have arrived at the right place. Here is a list of some incredible watch brands from India:

Popular watch brands in India

Titan

Images ~ Shutterstock

In every list of top Indian watch brands, Titan is a name that will always pop up. Owned by the Tata Group, it is considered to be the first choice of Indians and one of the most popular watch brands in India. Titan Company Limited is an Indian luxury brand, a joint venture between Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

Sonata

Images ~ Shutterstock

Made in India watches from Sonata are not only stylish but they also cater to all customers' needs, providing them watches in a range of reasonable prices. From exquisite to formal watches, Sonata has a vivid range of products under its name. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Sonata is one of the sub-brands of Titan, one of the biggest brands in India, the Tata Group.

Fastrack

Images ~ Shutterstock

Fastrack is one of the best watch brands in India that has a special place in everyone's heart. Famous amongst youngsters, this sub-brand of Titan launched in the year 2008. Fastrack has since become one of the fastest-growing casual watch brands in India. With quirky designs with a reasonable product range, Fastrack watches are considered to be one of the most reliable brands in the country.

Chumbak

Images ~ Chumbak.com

Chumbak, which means Magnet in Hindi, goes well by its name. Since the launch of the watch brand in the year 2010, it has been attracting a lot of customers with its quirky, unique and multicoloured products on offer. The brand is headquartered in Banglore and it is founded by husband and wife Vivek Prabhakar and Shubhra Chadda.

Dressberry

Images ~ Myntra

The in-house fashion brand of the e-commerce giant Myntra, Dressberry watches have mesmerized many youngsters. Catering to only female buyers, it has everything a modern woman needs, especially the unique collection of western wristwatches. The brand's niche customers never fail to check out new collections coming up time and again.

Roadster

Images ~ Shutterstock

Roadster watches is a brand aimed at catering to the needs of contemporary men and women. It is one of the top Indian watch brands under the name of Myntra with the diverse and edgy collection has become a favourite of many men and women. The brand is known for its rugged image and quality.

