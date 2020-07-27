Is OnePlus Chinese? Which Country Is The Smartphone Brand From?

After the extensive list of 106 Chinese apps being banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in India, many people are waiting if the Central Government is going to ban hardware gadgets such as Chinese smartphone devices. This initiative was taken after 20 soldiers in the LAC borders were martyred by Chinese soldiers following border tensions between India and China.

This has led to a boom in the searches related to finding which smartphone companies are originating from China. This is why many people are wondering about OnePlus origin country and asking "Is OnePlus Chinese?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Is Dream11 a Chinese app? This fantasy sports app is from which country?

Is OnePlus Chinese?

Many people want to know that OnePlus is from which country, and they have been trying to find out if it is going to be banned anytime soon. The OnePlus mobile phone company is amongst the major Android smartphone companies and has operations in 34 countries and regions around the world including India, as per several reports. The famous smartphone brand is a China-based company. It has many hit Android phones such as OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 plus and more.

Also Read | Will Chinese Phones Be Banned In India? List Of Top 11 Chinese Smartphones

The One Plus Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturing company based in Shenzhen, Guangdong. The CEO and co-founder, Pete Lau is also a resident of China. According to several reports, OnePlus' major shares are owned by BBK Electronics which is also a China-based company. BBK Electronics is also the parent company of many other top smartphone brands such as Vivo, Oppo and more. However, the smartphones sold in the Indian sub-continent have most of the components of the phones Made in India.

Also Read | Is YouCam Perfect A Chinese App? Is The App Now Banned In India? Get Answers Here

47 more Chinese apps banned in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently banned more 47 Chinese apps in India as they were reportedly acting as clone applications for the previously banned 59 apps. A total of 106 China-based applications are now banned in the country. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. However, the Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. Currently, the MHA is reviewing a list of 250 apps and will provide its decision on the same soon.

Also Read | Is Zoom Banned In India? Details About Origin Of The App & More