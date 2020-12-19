Fortnite Operation Snowdown Quests: How To Complete, Challenges List Rewards & More

Fortnite Snowmando Quests is live which comes with several interesting things such as the Snowmando skin, a Frosty Globes Pickaxe, Shield Surprise Back Bling, plus other similar offerings. Players who finish the entire list of challenges will be eligible to earn the Frost Squad Outfit. However, while trying to cope up with the challenges, many players are wondering about "how to complete Operation Snowdown Quests in Fortnite Season 5?" If you have been wondering about "Operation Snowdown Quests", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
How long will the Operation Snowdown Challenges be?
The Operation Snowdown Challenges have arrived on December 18, 2020, and it will last until December 30. The challenges will have several rewards such as the Snowmando skin, a Frosty Globes Pickaxe, Shield Surprise Back Bling, plus other similar offerings. Fortnite is available on several platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Here is all you must know.
Operation Snowdown Challenges
- December 18 – The first four challenges are below starting.
- Complete Operation Snowdown Quests (0/9) – Snowmando –
- Complete Operation Snowdown Quests 0/12 – Frost Squad
- Visit different Snowmando outposts (0/5) – Frost In Action – 10,000XP
- Search chests at Snowmando outposts (0/5) – Shield Surprise – 10,000 XP
- December 19
- Dance at different Holiday trees (0/5) – Snow Strike – 10,000 XP
- December 20
- Place Top 10 with friends in squads (0/3) – Snow Steel – 20,000XP
- December 21
- Destroy Nutcracker statues (0/5) – Blustery Bag – 10,000 XP
- December 22
- Both of these share the same cosmetic, so it’ll be either one of these. Only one will appear.
- Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings (0/5000) – Snowblaster – 10,000 XP
- Deal damage at Snowmando outposts (0/250) – Snowblaster – – 10,000 XP
- December 23
- Both of these share the same cosmetic, so it’ll be either one of these. Only one will appear.
- Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings (0/10) – Winter Wing – 10,000 XP
- Use Chiller Launcher to apply ice feet to opponents (0/10) – Winter Wing – 10,000 XP
- December 24
- Collect Gold Bars (0/100) – GG Fresh – 10,000 XP
- December 25
- Catch a Snowy Flopper (0/1) – Toe Pick – 10,000 XP
- December 26
- Revive a player in different matches (0/3) – Merry Marauding – 20,000 XP
- December 27
- Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in different matches (0/3) – Merry Fishmas
- December 28
- Play duo/squads with friends (0/5) – Frosty Globes – 20,000 XP
- December 29
- Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (0/100) – Fish Fest – 10,000 XP
- December 30
- Stoke a campfire (0/2) – Confetti – 10,000 XP
How to complete Operation Snowdown Quests?
Operation Snowdown Quests Rewards
Image ~ @iFireMonkey Twitter
