Fortnite Plane Locations: Where Are The Planes In Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite is one of the leading survival games which is available on several platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. The game is currently hosting the winter tasks with the new challenges called the Operation Snowdown Challenges. In these challenges, many players are trying to find Fortnite Season 5 Plane Locations. If you have been wondering about "where are the Planes in Fortnite", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where are the Planes in Fortnite Season 5?

Operation Snowdown Challenges in Fortnite Season have a few tasks where players have to search for Snowmando Outposts. These locations are not only important to complete the tasks, but they are also the places where you can find Plane locations just within the walking distance. However, due to some glitch, some players are unable to spot these places, but many players were successfully able to see them.

Fortnite Season 5 Plane Locations

Plane locations in Fornite can be found near the Fortnite Snowmando Outposts location. However, according to many players, you will be able to find airplanes in Catty Corner where there are three planes at the location. Below is the list of all the Snowmando Outposts where you might be able to spot all airplanes:

Before we list down all the locations, you must know there are in total of 5 Snowmando outposts in Fortnite Season 5. These outposts have a distinct design from each other, however, they have a red camouflage paint over them with a white Christmas tree as a symbol over them.

Snowmando outpost location 1 - Pleasant Park To find your first outpost, go to the west of Pleasant Park.

Snowmando outpost location 2 - Holly Hedges To find your third outpost, go to the south of Holly Hedges, just west of The Durrr Burger.

Snowmando outpost location 3 - Slurpy Swamp To find your third outpost, go to the West of the Log Jam building northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Snowmando outpost location 4 - Catty Corner To find your fourth outpost, go to the south of Catty Corner, near the Weather Station. You will find it in the mountains.

Snowmando outpost location 5 - Steamy Stacks To find your fifth outpost, go to the southeast of Steamy Stacks, across the river near the coast.



