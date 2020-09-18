IPadOS 14 Features And List Of Devices Compatible With The New OS

Apple has recently rolled out the latest iPadOS 14 to iPad users worldwide and it is available for all users by now. The latest operating system from Apple and brings loads of new features with plenty of visual tweaks and customizable options. The company launched the new iPadOS 14 along with iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 after announcing the news at its recently held Apple Time Flies event. The iPadOS 14 is available on a range of iPads and it can be downloaded right now.

Also Read | IPad 7th Generation Vs IPad 8th Generation: Comparison, Pricing And Availability

iPadOS 14 features

The new iPadOS 14 features a number of changes and improvements over the earlier version. These include the introduction of widgets, a new handwriting recognition tool for Apple Pencil, and enhanced menu layouts, among other changes. The new widgets feature is arguably the biggest highlight of the iPadOS 14 which is also available on the iOS 14. With the new Widgets feature, iPad users will be finally able to pin widgets to their device’s Home Screen.

iPadOS also gets Scribble which will allow users to use the Apple Pencil and handwrite with it directly into the text field as it will be automatically converted into text. The app also comes with Chinese language support and allows users to write in both English and Chinese languages together without having to change the languages.

Also Read | How To Add Widgets On IOS 14? How To Create And Edit Smart Stacks?

Siri also gets a completely new compact design with the new iPadOS 14 that will only provide users with the information that they need in a new and improved layout. Additionally, it will also search for answers to a wider set of queries with the help of the web.

When it comes to enhancements in terms of device security and privacy, the iPadOS 14 adds a new section for every product on the App Store. This will essentially list down the privacy practices of the app that you are looking to download on your iPad. The app developers will also need to request for your permission before tracking your location.

Also Read | Where Is The App Library In IOS 14? How To Open And Use It On Your IPhone?

iPads compatible with iPadOS 14

Here is the official list of all devices compatible with the latest iPadOS 14 update

iPad Pro 12.9 - 4th generation

iPad Pro 11 - 2nd generation

iPad Pro 12.9 - 3rd generation

iPad Pro 11 - 1st generation

iPad Pro 12.9 - 2nd generation

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad 8th generation

iPad 7th generation

iPad - 6th generation

iPad - 5th generation

iPad mini - 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad Air - 4th generation

iPad Air - 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 6 Features And Release Date: How Much Will Apple Watch Series 6 Cost?

Image credits: Apple