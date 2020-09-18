All You Need To Know About The Scribble Feature In IPadOS 14; Read Here

Scribble is the latest addition to iPadOS that lets you write with the Apple Pencil into any text field on your iPad. It then transforms this raw handwriting into typed text. This includes text for languages such as Chinese, and many other languages which the app picks up automatically depending on how the text is written (without having to change the language in system settings each time). Continue reading to know more about the scribble feature in iPadOS 14.

Also read | Widgets In IPadOS 14: Here Is Step-by-step Guide On How To Customise Widgets

Scribble Feature in iPadOS 14

Scribble works in all text fields, like writing in the message field, the address bar in Safari, etc. Scribble works almost perfectly even for bad handwriting. It is also currently working with third-party apps right now, without any updates. Future optimizations are sure to follow to further enhance the experience of these apps, but it works nicely even at this early stage.

Even deleting a typed text is a good experience in this app. Scratching a word on the iPad using the Apple Pencil will erase that text (just like it works on a real paper using a pencil and eraser). Touching and holding the Apple Pencil tip between two words will add a space, making a circle around a word will make it a selection for copying and pasting.

Also read | IPadOS 14 Features And List Of Devices Compatible With The New OS

Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 With Home Screen Redesign, App Library, Compact UI, Translate App, Scribble Support, App Clips, and More https://t.co/89Qqlt1d76 by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/wCD7XCoPFP — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 16, 2020

There is also a shortcut for common actions of Scribble which the user can access by tapping the pencil icon in one of the corners of the screen. This opens up a small palette with controls like Undo and a few more. Below is a brief list of the features of Scribble in iPadOS 14.

Handwrite text: In any text field throughout iOS and third-party apps where you would typically tap and use the on-screen or external keyboard to type text, you can now just grab your Apple Pencil and begin writing in the text field (Figure A). As mentioned above, scribble works for any text field on your iPad. As soon as the user starts writing with the Apple Pencil in these text areas, the handwriting gets converted into text (works perfectly even with bad handwriting).

Also read | IPadOS 14 App Library Missing: Is App Library Restricted To IOS 14?

Delete text: To erase a word that the users might have misspelled or just wishes to remove from the text field, all they need to do is scratch the word horizontally or vertically.

To erase a word that the users might have misspelled or just wishes to remove from the text field, all they need to do is scratch the word horizontally or vertically. Select text: To select a text, it's even easier. Just circle the word using the Apple Pencil and it's selected. Once selected, other actions will be possible like copy, paste, etc.

To select a text, it's even easier. Just circle the word using the Apple Pencil and it's selected. Once selected, other actions will be possible like copy, paste, etc. Insert text: To insert a text anywhere, tap and hold at the part where you need to write new text and the field will expand to write more text in that place.

To insert a text anywhere, tap and hold at the part where you need to write new text and the field will expand to write more text in that place. Join text: To join two texts, all that the user needs to do is draw a vertical line between the two words, or characters.

Also read | TvOS 14 Changes: Here Are The Exciting New Features Available In TvOS 14

Promo Image Credits: apple.com