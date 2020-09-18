All You Need To Know About The Scribble Feature In IPadOS 14; Read Here

Scribble is the latest addition to iPadOS that lets you write with the Apple Pencil into any text field on your iPad. It then transforms this raw handwriting into typed text. This includes text for languages such as Chinese, and many other languages which the app picks up automatically depending on how the text is written (without having to change the language in system settings each time). Continue reading to know more about the scribble feature in iPadOS 14.
Also read | Widgets In IPadOS 14: Here Is Step-by-step Guide On How To Customise Widgets
Scribble works in all text fields, like writing in the message field, the address bar in Safari, etc. Scribble works almost perfectly even for bad handwriting. It is also currently working with third-party apps right now, without any updates. Future optimizations are sure to follow to further enhance the experience of these apps, but it works nicely even at this early stage.
Even deleting a typed text is a good experience in this app. Scratching a word on the iPad using the Apple Pencil will erase that text (just like it works on a real paper using a pencil and eraser). Touching and holding the Apple Pencil tip between two words will add a space, making a circle around a word will make it a selection for copying and pasting.
Also read | IPadOS 14 Features And List Of Devices Compatible With The New OS
Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 With Home Screen Redesign, App Library, Compact UI, Translate App, Scribble Support, App Clips, and More https://t.co/89Qqlt1d76 by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/wCD7XCoPFP— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 16, 2020
There is also a shortcut for common actions of Scribble which the user can access by tapping the pencil icon in one of the corners of the screen. This opens up a small palette with controls like Undo and a few more. Below is a brief list of the features of Scribble in iPadOS 14.
Also read | IPadOS 14 App Library Missing: Is App Library Restricted To IOS 14?
Also read | TvOS 14 Changes: Here Are The Exciting New Features Available In TvOS 14