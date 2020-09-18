Widgets In IPadOS 14: Here Is Step-by-step Guide On How To Customise Widgets

The previous versions of iOS did not allow the users to customize home screens and the widgets were always stuck to the Today view on the left side of the main screen. Starting now, it's possible to modify the home screen and change these widgets just like on Android. There is also a Widget Library available to see all the list of possible widgets a user has (for the apps the user has installed). Continue reading to know how to use widgets in iPadOS 14.

Also read | IPadOS 14 Features And List Of Devices Compatible With The New OS

Widgets in iPadOS 14?

Also read | IPadOS 14 App Library Missing: Is App Library Restricted To IOS 14?

How to Use Widgets in iPadOS 14: Here's an iPadOS 14 Widget Guide

Open settings by pressing on the grey gear icon, then go to "Home screen & dock" in the app icons section.

Checkmark the "More" option then turn on the "Keep today view on home screen" option.

Get back to your home screen and go into landscape view on your iPad. Now you will see a Today View on the left side of the screen and the app icons will be at the right.

The Today view widgets will only appear on your home screen when you are in landscape mode. Switching to the portrait mode will make this Today view to disappear. Now to add widgets to this Today view, swipe upwards till you get an option to Edit, then press on Edit.

Also read | A14 Vs A12Z Bionic Chip: Which Chip-set Processor Is Better?

Once you press edit, the icons will start will wiggle and now you can start adding widgets to it by pressing on the + button in the upper left corner of the display.

Now a selection panel will show up at the right side of the screen for selecting your widgets. Browse through all the available widgets and once you are done selecting, tap, hold and drag it to the screen where you want to place it.

Once finished, press on "Done" at the upper right corner of the display. Now your Home screen will be normal again and the widgets will be placed where you had set them to be.

Also read | Oculus Quest 2 Announced! Know Price, Release Date, Specs & Pre-order Details Here

Promo Image Credits: apple.com